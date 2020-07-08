Global Automotive Castings Industry
Global Automotive Castings Market to Reach US$12.1 Billion by the Year 2027
Jul 08, 2020, 09:18 ET
NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Castings estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Pressure Die Casting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vacuum Die Casting segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20% share of the global Automotive Castings market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027 The Automotive Castings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.08% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Squeeze Die Casting Segment Corners a 14.7% Share in 2020
In the global Squeeze Die Casting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$912.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 263-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
- Alcast Technologies Ltd.
- Alcoa, Inc.
- Consolidated Metco, Inc.
- Endurance Technologies Ltd.
- G-F Automotive
- Kinetic Die Casting Company
- MINO Industry USA , Inc.
- Ningbo Zhenhai Xinxie Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Northwest Die Casting LLC
- Pacific Die Casting Corporation
- Rockman Industries Ltd.
- Ryobi Die Casting, Inc.
- Sandhu Auto Engineers
- Sibar Auto Parts Limited
- Texas Die Casting
- Wotech Industrial Co., Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPEII. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Castings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Automotive Castings Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Automotive Castings Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019Table 3: Automotive Castings Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Pressure Die Casting (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027Table 5: Pressure Die Casting (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Pressure Die Casting (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027Table 7: Vacuum Die Casting (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Vacuum Die Casting (Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019Table 9: Vacuum Die Casting (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Squeeze Die Casting (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027Table 11: Squeeze Die Casting (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Squeeze Die Casting (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027Table 13: Semi-Solid Die Casting (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Semi-Solid Die Casting (Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019Table 15: Semi-Solid Die Casting (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Commercial Vehicle (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027Table 17: Commercial Vehicle (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Commercial Vehicle (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027Table 19: Passenger Car (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Passenger Car (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019Table 21: Passenger Car (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSISGEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Castings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Automotive Castings Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027Table 23: Automotive Castings Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Automotive Castings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027Table 25: United States Automotive Castings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Automotive Castings Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019Table 27: Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Automotive Castings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027Table 29: Canadian Automotive Castings Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Automotive Castings Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027Table 31: Canadian Automotive Castings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Automotive Castings Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019Table 33: Canadian Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Automotive Castings: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027Table 35: Automotive Castings Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive Castings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Automotive Castings Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019Table 39: Automotive Castings Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Automotive Castings Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027Table 41: Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Automotive Castings Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027Table 43: Chinese Demand for Automotive Castings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Automotive Castings Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019Table 45: Chinese Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Castings Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Automotive Castings Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027Table 47: Automotive Castings Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Automotive Castings Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027Table 49: European Automotive Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Automotive Castings Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019Table 51: European Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Automotive Castings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027Table 53: Automotive Castings Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027FRANCE Table 55: Automotive Castings Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Automotive Castings Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019Table 57: French Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Automotive Castings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027Table 59: French Automotive Castings Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027GERMANY Table 61: Automotive Castings Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019Table 63: German Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Automotive Castings Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027Table 65: German Automotive Castings Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027ITALY Table 67: Italian Automotive Castings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019Table 69: Italian Automotive Castings Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Automotive Castings in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027Table 71: Automotive Castings Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027UNITED KINGDOM Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Castings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Automotive Castings Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019Table 75: United Kingdom Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Castings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027Table 77: United Kingdom Automotive Castings Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Automotive Castings Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027SPAIN Table 79: Spanish Automotive Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Automotive Castings Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019Table 81: Automotive Castings Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Automotive Castings Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027Table 83: Automotive Castings Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027RUSSIA Table 85: Russian Automotive Castings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Automotive Castings Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019Table 87: Russian Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Automotive Castings Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027Table 89: Automotive Castings Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027REST OF EUROPE Table 91: Rest of Europe Automotive Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 92: Automotive Castings Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019Table 93: Rest of Europe Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Automotive Castings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027Table 95: Automotive Castings Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Automotive Castings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027ASIA-PACIFIC Table 97: Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Automotive Castings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019Table 99: Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Automotive Castings Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027Table 101: Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027Table 103: Automotive Castings Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019Table 105: Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Automotive Castings Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027Table 107: Australian Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Automotive Castings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027Table 109: Automotive Castings Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Automotive Castings Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019Table 111: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Automotive Castings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027Table 113: Indian Automotive Castings Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Automotive Castings Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027Table 115: Indian Automotive Castings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Automotive Castings Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019Table 117: Indian Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Automotive Castings Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027Table 119: South Korean Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027Table 121: Automotive Castings Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Automotive Castings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019Table 123: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Castings:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027Table 125: Automotive Castings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive Castings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Castings Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019Table 129: Automotive Castings Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Automotive Castings Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027Table 131: Automotive Castings Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Automotive Castings Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027Table 133: Latin American Automotive Castings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019Table 135: Latin American Automotive Castings Marketby Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Automotive Castings in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027Table 137: Automotive Castings Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Automotive Castings Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027ARGENTINA Table 139: Argentinean Automotive Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 140: Automotive Castings Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019Table 141: Argentinean Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Automotive Castings Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027Table 143: Automotive Castings Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Automotive Castings Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027BRAZIL Table 145: Automotive Castings Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Automotive Castings Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019Table 147: Brazilian Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Automotive Castings Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027Table 149: Brazilian Automotive Castings Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027MEXICO Table 151: Automotive Castings Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019Table 153: Mexican Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Automotive Castings Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027Table 155: Mexican Automotive Castings Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 157: Rest of Latin America Automotive Castings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Automotive Castings Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019Table 159: Rest of Latin America Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Automotive Castings Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027Table 161: Automotive Castings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027MIDDLE EAST Table 163: The Middle East Automotive Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: Automotive Castings Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019Table 165: The Middle East Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Automotive Castings Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027Table 167: The Middle East Automotive Castings Historic Marketby Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Automotive Castings Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and
2027Table 169: The Middle East Automotive Castings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Automotive Castings Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019Table 171: The Middle East Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Automotive Castings: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027Table 173: Automotive Castings Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive Castings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Automotive Castings Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019Table 177: Automotive Castings Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Automotive Castings Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027Table 179: Automotive Castings Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027Table 181: Israeli Automotive Castings Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 182: Automotive Castings Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019Table 183: Israeli Automotive Castings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Automotive Castings Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027Table 185: Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Automotive Castings Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Castings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Automotive Castings Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019Table 189: Saudi Arabian Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Automotive Castings Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027Table 191: United Arab Emirates Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027Table 193: Automotive Castings Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Automotive Castings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019Table 195: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Automotive Castings Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027Table 197: Rest of Middle East Automotive Castings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Automotive Castings Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027Table 199: Automotive Castings Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Automotive Castings Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019Table 201: Automotive Castings Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Automotive Castings Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027Table 203: Automotive Castings Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027Table 205: African Automotive Castings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Automotive Castings Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019Table 207: Automotive Castings Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Total Companies Profiled: 26
