Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Report to 2031 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Catalytic Converter Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This recent report on the automotive catalytic converter market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape.

This study on the automotive catalytic converter market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2021 to 2031, wherein, 2020 is the base year and 2019 and before is historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of Information enclosed in the study.



This study on the automotive catalytic converter market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis.

The report also provides an understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the automotive catalytic converter market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report on Automotive Catalytic Converter Market

How much value will the automotive catalytic converter market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which segment of the market is likely to have the maximum market share by 2031?

What are the impact factors and there effects on the market for automotive catalytic converter market?

What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall automotive catalytic converter market?

What are the indicators expected to drive the automotive catalytic converter market?

What region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the essential strategies by key stakeholders in the automotive catalytic converter market to expand their geographic presence?

What are the major advancements witnessed in the automotive catalytic converter market?

How regulatory norms affected the market for automotive catalytic converter market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary: Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market



2. Market Overview

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Opportunity

2.3. Market Factor Analysis

2.3.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.2. Value Chain Analysis

2.3.2.1. List of Key Manufacturers

2.3.2.2. List of Customers

2.3.2.3. Level of Integration

2.3.3. SWOT Analysis

2.4. Regulatory Scenario

2.5. Key Industry Development

2.6. Key Industry Trends



3. Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type

3.1. Definition

3.2. Market Snapshot

3.3. Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Volume (Billion Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2031

3.3.1. Two-way Oxidation Catalytic Converter

3.3.2. Three-way Oxidation Reduction Catalytic Converter

3.3.3. Diesel Oxidation Catalytic Converter



4. Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Analysis and Forecast, by Material

4.1. Definition

4.2. Market Snapshot

4.3. Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Volume (Billion Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Material, 2021-2031

4.3.1. Platinum

4.3.2. Palladium

4.3.3. Rhodium



5. Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Analysis and Forecast, by Vehicle Type

5.1. Definition

5.2. Market Snapshot

5.3. Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Volume (Billion Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Vehicle Type, 2021-2031

5.3.1. Two/three Wheelers

5.3.2. Passenger Vehicle

5.3.2.1. Hatchback

5.3.2.2. Sedan

5.3.2.3. Utility Vehicle

5.3.3. Light Duty Vehicle

5.3.4. Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks

5.3.5. Bus & Coaches



6. Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Volume (Billion Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region, 2021-2031

6.2.1. North America

6.2.2. Europe

6.2.3. Asia Pacific

6.2.4. Middle East & Africa

6.2.5. South America



7. North America Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Volume (Billion Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 2021-2031



8. Europe Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Volume (Billion Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 2021-2031



9. Asia Pacific Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Volume (Billion Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 2021-2031



10. Middle East & Africa Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Volume (Billion Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 2021-2031



11. South America Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Volume (Billion Units) & Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 2021-2031



12. Competition Landscape

12.1. Market Analysis By Company (2020)

12.2. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)

12.3. Key Market Players (Details - Overview, Recent Developments, Strategy)

12.3.1. Faurecia SA

12.3.1.1. Overview

12.3.1.2. Recent Developments

12.3.1.3. Strategy

12.3.2. Magneti Marelli S.P.A.

12.3.2.1. Overview

12.3.2.2. Recent Developments

12.3.2.3. Strategy

12.3.3. Eberspaecher GmbH Holding & Co. KG

12.3.3.1. Overview

12.3.3.2. Recent Developments

12.3.3.3. Strategy

12.3.4. Tenneco Inc.

12.3.4.1. Overview

12.3.4.2. Recent Developments

12.3.4.3. Strategy

12.3.5. Benteler International AG

12.3.5.1. Overview

12.3.5.2. Recent Developments

12.3.5.3. Strategy

12.3.6. BASF Catalysts LLC

12.3.6.1. Overview

12.3.6.2. Recent Developments

12.3.6.3. Strategy

12.3.7. Johnson Matthey Plc

12.3.7.1. Overview

12.3.7.2. Recent Developments

12.3.7.3. Strategy

12.3.8. Katcon Global

12.3.8.1. Overview

12.3.8.2. Recent Developments

12.3.8.3. Strategy

12.3.9. Klarius Products Ltd.

12.3.9.1. Overview

12.3.9.2. Recent Developments

12.3.9.3. Strategy

12.3.10. Calsonic Kansei Corporation and Clean Diesel Technologies Inc.

12.3.10.1. Overview

12.3.10.2. Recent Developments

12.3.10.3. Strategy

12.3.11. Standard Motor Products Europe Ltd.

12.3.11.1. Overview

12.3.11.2. Recent Developments

12.3.11.3. Strategy

12.3.12. Other Key Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/orsd56

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets