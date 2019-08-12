Global Automotive Closure Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Automotive Closure market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11.9 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 7.4%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Light-Duty Vehicles, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.9 Billion by the year 2025, Light-Duty Vehicles will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799412/?utm_source=PRN While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$498.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Light-Duty Vehicles will reach a market size of US$921.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan); Continental AG (Germany); Delphi Automotive PLC (UK); Denso Corporation (Japan); HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany); Johnson Electric Group (Hong Kong); Magna International, Inc. (Canada); Mitsuba Corporation (Japan); Omron Corporation (Japan); Panasonic Corporation (Japan); Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany); Valeo SA (France); Visteon Corporation (USA)

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799412/?utm_source=PRN

AUTOMOTIVE CLOSURE MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Closure Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Closure Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Automotive Closure Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Automotive Closure Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Buses (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in $ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Buses (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in $ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Buses (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Light-Duty Vehicles (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in $ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Light-Duty Vehicles (Component) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in $ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Light-Duty Vehicles (Component) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Power Convertible Roof (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 11: Power Convertible Roof (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in $ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2009 to 2017

Table 12: Power Convertible Roof (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 13: Power Side Door (Application) Worldwide Sales in $

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Power Side Door (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Power Side Door (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Power Sliding Door (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Power Sliding Door (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Power Sliding Door (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Power Sunroof (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Power Sunroof (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 21: Power Sunroof (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Power Tailgate (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Power Tailgate (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Power Tailgate (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Power Window (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Power Window (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Power Window (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Automotive Closure Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Projections in $ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Automotive Closure Market in the United States by

Component: A Historic Review in $ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Automotive Closure Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Automotive Closure Latent Demand

Forecasts in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Automotive Closure Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in $ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Forecasts in $ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Automotive Closure Historic Market Review by

Component in $ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Automotive Closure Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Automotive Closure Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Automotive Closure Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in $ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Automotive Closure: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in $ Million by Component for the

period 2018-2025

Table 41: Automotive Closure Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in $ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Closure in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Automotive Closure Market in $ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Automotive Closure Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Automotive Closure Market Growth Prospects in

$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Automotive Closure Historic Market Analysis in China

in $ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Automotive Closure Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Automotive Closure in $ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Automotive Closure Market Review in China in $

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Automotive Closure Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European Automotive Closure Market Demand Scenario in

$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Automotive Closure Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in $ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Automotive Closure Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Forecasts in $ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 56: Automotive Closure Market in Europe in $ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Automotive Closure Addressable Market

Opportunity in $ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: Automotive Closure Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in $ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Automotive Closure Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in $ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Automotive Closure Historic Market Scenario in

$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Automotive Closure Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in $ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Automotive Closure Historic Market Review in $

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Automotive Closure Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in $ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Automotive Closure Historic Market Analysis in

$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Automotive Closure Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Automotive Closure Market in Retrospect in $

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Automotive Closure Market Growth Prospects in

$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Automotive Closure Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in $ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Automotive Closure Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Automotive Closure in $ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Automotive Closure Market Review in Italy in $

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Closure: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in $ Million by Component for

the period 2018-2025

Table 80: Automotive Closure Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in $ Million by Component for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Automotive Closure Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Closure in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Automotive Closure Market in $ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Automotive Closure Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Forecasts in $ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Automotive Closure Historic Market Review by

Component in $ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: Automotive Closure Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Spanish Automotive Closure Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Automotive Closure Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in $ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Projections in $ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Automotive Closure Market in Russia by Component: A

Historic Review in $ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Automotive Closure Latent Demand Forecasts in

$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Automotive Closure Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in $ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Automotive Closure Market Estimates

and Forecasts in $ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 98: Automotive Closure Market in Rest of Europe in $

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Automotive Closure Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Automotive Closure Addressable Market

Opportunity in $ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Automotive Closure Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in $ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Automotive Closure Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Automotive Closure Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in $ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Automotive Closure Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in $ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Historic Market

Scenario in $ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Automotive Closure Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in $ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Historic Market

Review in $ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Automotive Closure Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in $ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Automotive Closure Historic Market

Analysis in $ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Automotive Closure Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Automotive Closure Market in Retrospect

in $ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Forecasts in $ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Automotive Closure Historic Market Review by

Component in $ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Automotive Closure Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Indian Automotive Closure Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Automotive Closure Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in $ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Automotive Closure Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Automotive Closure Historic Market

Analysis in $ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 126: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Automotive Closure Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Automotive Closure Historic Market

Analysis in $ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Closure:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in $ Million by

Component for the period 2018-2025

Table 131: Automotive Closure Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in $ Million by Component for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Automotive Closure in $ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Closure Market in $

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Automotive Closure Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Automotive Closure Market Trends by

Region/Country in $ Million: 2018-2025

Table 137: Automotive Closure Market in Latin America in $

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Automotive Closure Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Automotive Closure Market Growth

Prospects in $ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Automotive Closure Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in $ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Automotive Closure Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Automotive Closure in $

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Automotive Closure Market Review in Latin America in

$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Automotive Closure Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Forecasts in $ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 146: Automotive Closure Market in Argentina in $ Million

by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Automotive Closure Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Automotive Closure Addressable Market

Opportunity in $ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: Automotive Closure Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in $ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Automotive Closure Market in Brazil by Component:

Estimates and Projections in $ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Automotive Closure Historic Market

Scenario in $ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Automotive Closure Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in $ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Automotive Closure Historic Market Review

in $ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Automotive Closure Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in $ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Automotive Closure Historic Market Analysis

in $ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Automotive Closure Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Automotive Closure Market in Retrospect in $

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Automotive Closure Market

Estimates and Projections in $ Million by Component: 2018 to

2025

Table 164: Automotive Closure Market in Rest of Latin America

by Component: A Historic Review in $ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Automotive Closure Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Automotive Closure Latent

Demand Forecasts in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Automotive Closure Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in $ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Automotive Closure Market Estimates

and Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Automotive Closure Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in $ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Automotive Closure Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Automotive Closure Market Estimates

and Forecasts in $ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Automotive Closure Historic Market

by Component in $ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Automotive Closure Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Automotive Closure Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in $ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 176: Automotive Closure Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in $ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Automotive Closure Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Automotive Closure: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in $ Million by Component for the

period 2018-2025

Table 179: Automotive Closure Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in $ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Closure in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian Automotive Closure Market in $ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Automotive Closure Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Forecasts in $ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 185: Automotive Closure Market in Israel in $ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Automotive Closure Addressable Market

Opportunity in $ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 188: Automotive Closure Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in $ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Automotive Closure Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Automotive Closure Market Growth

Prospects in $ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Automotive Closure Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in $ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Automotive Closure Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Closure in $

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Automotive Closure Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Automotive Closure Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Automotive Closure Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million

by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Automotive Closure Historic MARKET Analysis in $ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 198: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Automotive Closure Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million

by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Automotive Closure Historic MARKET Analysis in $ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Automotive Closure Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Automotive Closure Historic MARKET Analysis in $ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Automotive Closure Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Automotive Closure Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Automotive Closure Market in

Retrospect in $ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Automotive Closure Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Automotive Closure Market Estimates and

Projections in $ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Automotive Closure Market in Africa by Component: A

Historic Review in $ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Automotive Closure Latent Demand Forecasts

in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Automotive Closure Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in $ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: Automotive Closure Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

AISIN SEIKI

APTIV PLC

CONTINENTAL AG

DENSO CORPORATION

HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO.

JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL

MITSUBA CORPORATION

OMRON CORPORATION

PANASONIC CORPORATION

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

VALEO SA

VISTEON CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCHRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799412/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

