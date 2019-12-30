Global Automotive Clutch Market Report 2019-2024 - Market Set to Exceed a Value of $14 Billion by 2024
DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Clutch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive clutch market was worth US$ 9.8 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 14.1 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2024.
A growing automotive industry coupled with the rising demand for electric vehicles are the key factors driving the growth of the market. The requirement for the automotive clutch is increased by advancements in the automotive industry and shifting preference from manual to semi-automatic or fully automatic transmission systems in vehicles.
Furthermore, extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the growing need for fuel-efficient automotive systems have catalyzed the development of improved and advanced clutches such as Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) system, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. In addition to this, original equipment manufacturers (OEM) are expanding their production capacities by introducing innovative facilities to meet the growing demand of the consumers.
Other factors positively influencing the market growth include increasing purchasing power, a rise in the standards of living and rapid urbanization in the emerging nations.
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aisin Seiki, Magneti Marelli, Schaeffler Group, ZF Friedrichshafen, BorgWarner, Valeo, Eaton Corporation, WABCO, EXEDY Corporation, F.C.C. Company, NSK, AMS Automotive, APLS Automotive Industries, Jatco, Allison Transmission, FTE automotive, etc.
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- How has the global automotive clutch market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global automotive clutch industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the transmission type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the clutch type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the clutch disk/plate size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global automotive clutch industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global automotive clutch industry?
- What is the structure of the global automotive clutch industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global automotive clutch industry?
