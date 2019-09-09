Global Automotive Coatings Technologies and Markets, 2016-2018 & Forecasts 2019-2022
DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Coatings: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad and covers many different types of automotive coatings used globally on various types of vehicles. The market is broken down into major types of automotive coatings, by technology, by region, by layer, and by car age. The market for automotive coatings is also estimated by layer, regional market, and technology. Revenue forecasts for 2016-2022 are given for each type of automotive coating, technology, layer, and regional market.
Although automotive coatings face threats from environmental issues such as volatile organic compound (VOC) and hazardous air pollutant (HAP) levels and increasing raw material prices, their market continues to grow with increasing demand from the Asia Pacific, North American, and other developing markets. The slow recovery of the European economy and that region's automotive industry also is contributing to the growth.
The report also includes a discussion on major players in each regional market for automotive coatings. It explains the major market drivers for the global automotive coatings industry, current trends within the industry, major industry challenges and regional dynamics of the global automotive coatings market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of major vendors in the automotive coatings industry and discusses the market share of major players by automotive coating type.
The Report Includes:
- 81 data tables
- An overview of the global market for automotive coatings
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Details on the technical and commercial aspects of various layers of automotive coating, and advantages of automotive coating technologies
- Identification of significant drivers of revenue growth in specific categories of the automotive coatings industry
- Information on the technological innovation, the environmental concerns and the regulatory pressures that are currently faced by coating suppliers
- Profiles of the major players in the industry, including AkzoNobel, BASF SE, Cabot Corp., HMG Paints Ltd., Nippon Paint Automotive Coatings Co. Ltd., RPM International Inc., and Sherwin-Williams Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Description of Market Trends
- Automotive Coating Layers
- E-coating
- Primer
- Base Coat
- Clear Coat
- Automotive Coating Technology
- Water-borne
- Powder Coating
- Solvent-borne
- Others
- Automotive Coating Resins
- Polyurethane
- Epoxy
- Acrylic
- Others
- Automotive Coating Types
- Automotive OEMs
- Automotive Refinish
- Automotive Coating Applications
- Metals
- Plastics
Chapter 4 Global Market for Automotive Coatings
- Global Market for Automotive OEM Coatings
- Automotive OEM Coating Market by Technology
- Global Automotive OEM Coating Market by Coating Layer
- Global Market for Automotive OEM Coatings by Region
- Global Automotive OEM E-coating Market by Region
- Global Market for Automotive OEM Primers by Region
- Global Market for Automotive OEM Base Coating by Region
- Global Market for Automotive OEM Clear Coating by Region
- Global Market for Automotive OEM Solvent Coatings by Region
- Global Market for Automotive OEM Water-borne Coatings by Region
- Global Market for Automotive OEM Powder Coatings by Region
- Global Market for Other Automotive OEM Coatings by Region
- Global Market for Automotive OEM E-coatings by Technology
- Global Market for Automotive OEM Primers by Technology
- Global Market for Automotive OEM Base Coating Technology
- Global Market for Automotive OEM Clear Coating Technology
- Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market
- Global Market for Automotive Refinish Coating Technology
- Global Market for Automotive Refinish Coatings by Coating Layer
- Global Market for Automotive Refinish Coating by Region
- Global Market for Automotive Refinish Primers by Region
- Global Market for Automotive Refinish Base Coatings by Region
- Global Market for Automotive Refinish Clear Coating by Region
- Global Market for Automotive Refinish Solvent Coating by Region
- Global Market for Automotive Refinish Water-borne Coating by Region
- Global Market for Automotive Refinish Powder Coating by Region
- Global Market for Other Automotive Refinish Coatings by Region
- Global Market for Automotive Refinish Primer by Technology
- Global Market for Automotive Refinish Coating Technology by Base Coating Layer
- Global Market for Automotive Refinish Coating Technology
Chapter 5 Market Drivers
- Automotive Industry Growth
- Increasing Demand for Metallic Coating
- Ultraviolet (UV) Technology
- Exploring UV Attributes
- Automotive Forward Lighting
- Exterior Plastic Parts
- SMC Body Panels
- OEM Clear Coating
- Other Applications
- Technological Changes: Integrated Solutions, Anti-Collision Systems, Color Innovation, and Reliability
- Robots for Detailed Surface Painting
- Robot Control to Process Control
- Dense Phase Technology
- Shifting Consumer Preferences: Paint Color and Vehicle Weight
- Increase in Accident Rates Driving the Refinishing Market
- Insurance Industry Driving Demand for Auto Refinish Market
Chapter 6 Patent Review
- Recent Patents on Automotive Coatings
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- Akzonobel
- Allnex Group
- Axalta
- BASF SE
- Bayer Ag
- Becker
- Bollig & Kemper
- Cabot Corp.
- Donglai Coating Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
- Dupont Coatings & Color Technologies (E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Co.)
- Eastman
- FM Automotive Coatings Ltd.
- HMG Paints Ltd.
- Jotun
- Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
- Kapci Coatings
- KCC Corp.
- Lord Corp.
- Nippon Paint Automotive Coatings Co. Ltd.
- Noroo Holdings Co. Ltd.
- PPG Asian Paints Pvt. Ltd.
- PPG Industries
- Rpm International Inc.
- Russian Paints Co.
- Shanghai Coatings Co. Ltd.
- Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Co. Ltd.
- The Sherwin-Williams Co.
- Valspar Corp.
- Whitford
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11es39
