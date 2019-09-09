Global Automotive Coatings Technologies and Markets, 2016-2018 & Forecasts 2019-2022

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Coatings: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is broad and covers many different types of automotive coatings used globally on various types of vehicles. The market is broken down into major types of automotive coatings, by technology, by region, by layer, and by car age. The market for automotive coatings is also estimated by layer, regional market, and technology. Revenue forecasts for 2016-2022 are given for each type of automotive coating, technology, layer, and regional market.

Although automotive coatings face threats from environmental issues such as volatile organic compound (VOC) and hazardous air pollutant (HAP) levels and increasing raw material prices, their market continues to grow with increasing demand from the Asia Pacific, North American, and other developing markets. The slow recovery of the European economy and that region's automotive industry also is contributing to the growth.

The report also includes a discussion on major players in each regional market for automotive coatings. It explains the major market drivers for the global automotive coatings industry, current trends within the industry, major industry challenges and regional dynamics of the global automotive coatings market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of major vendors in the automotive coatings industry and discusses the market share of major players by automotive coating type.



The Report Includes:

81 data tables

An overview of the global market for automotive coatings

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Details on the technical and commercial aspects of various layers of automotive coating, and advantages of automotive coating technologies

Identification of significant drivers of revenue growth in specific categories of the automotive coatings industry

Information on the technological innovation, the environmental concerns and the regulatory pressures that are currently faced by coating suppliers

Profiles of the major players in the industry, including AkzoNobel, BASF SE, Cabot Corp., HMG Paints Ltd., Nippon Paint Automotive Coatings Co. Ltd., RPM International Inc., and Sherwin-Williams Co.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Description of Market Trends

Automotive Coating Layers

E-coating

Primer

Base Coat

Clear Coat

Automotive Coating Technology

Water-borne

Powder Coating

Solvent-borne

Others

Automotive Coating Resins

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Others

Automotive Coating Types

Automotive OEMs

Automotive Refinish

Automotive Coating Applications

Metals

Plastics

Chapter 4 Global Market for Automotive Coatings

Global Market for Automotive OEM Coatings

Automotive OEM Coating Market by Technology

Global Automotive OEM Coating Market by Coating Layer

Global Market for Automotive OEM Coatings by Region

Global Automotive OEM E-coating Market by Region

Global Market for Automotive OEM Primers by Region

Global Market for Automotive OEM Base Coating by Region

Global Market for Automotive OEM Clear Coating by Region

Global Market for Automotive OEM Solvent Coatings by Region

Global Market for Automotive OEM Water-borne Coatings by Region

Global Market for Automotive OEM Powder Coatings by Region

Global Market for Other Automotive OEM Coatings by Region

Global Market for Automotive OEM E-coatings by Technology

Global Market for Automotive OEM Primers by Technology

Global Market for Automotive OEM Base Coating Technology

Global Market for Automotive OEM Clear Coating Technology

Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market

Global Market for Automotive Refinish Coating Technology

Global Market for Automotive Refinish Coatings by Coating Layer

Global Market for Automotive Refinish Coating by Region

Global Market for Automotive Refinish Primers by Region

Global Market for Automotive Refinish Base Coatings by Region

Global Market for Automotive Refinish Clear Coating by Region

Global Market for Automotive Refinish Solvent Coating by Region

Global Market for Automotive Refinish Water-borne Coating by Region

Global Market for Automotive Refinish Powder Coating by Region

Global Market for Other Automotive Refinish Coatings by Region

Global Market for Automotive Refinish Primer by Technology

Global Market for Automotive Refinish Coating Technology by Base Coating Layer

Global Market for Automotive Refinish Coating Technology

Chapter 5 Market Drivers

Automotive Industry Growth

Increasing Demand for Metallic Coating

Ultraviolet (UV) Technology

Exploring UV Attributes

Automotive Forward Lighting

Exterior Plastic Parts

SMC Body Panels

OEM Clear Coating

Other Applications

Technological Changes: Integrated Solutions, Anti-Collision Systems, Color Innovation, and Reliability

Robots for Detailed Surface Painting

Robot Control to Process Control

Dense Phase Technology

Shifting Consumer Preferences: Paint Color and Vehicle Weight

Increase in Accident Rates Driving the Refinishing Market

Insurance Industry Driving Demand for Auto Refinish Market

Chapter 6 Patent Review

Recent Patents on Automotive Coatings

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Akzonobel

Allnex Group

Axalta

BASF SE

Bayer Ag

Becker

Bollig & Kemper

Cabot Corp.

Donglai Coating Technology ( Shanghai ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Dupont Coatings & Color Technologies (E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Co.)

Eastman

FM Automotive Coatings Ltd.

HMG Paints Ltd.

Jotun

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Kapci Coatings

KCC Corp.

Lord Corp.

Nippon Paint Automotive Coatings Co. Ltd.

Noroo Holdings Co. Ltd.

PPG Asian Paints Pvt. Ltd.

PPG Industries

Rpm International Inc.

Russian Paints Co.

Shanghai Coatings Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Co. Ltd.

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Valspar Corp.

Whitford

