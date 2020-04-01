Global Automotive Composites Industry
Apr 01, 2020, 11:54 ET
NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Composites market worldwide is projected to grow by US$10.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12%. Glass, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.7 Billion by the year 2025, Glass will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$402.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$334.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Glass will reach a market size of US$543.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Continental Structural Plastics, Inc.
- Gurit Holding AG
- Koninklijke Ten Cate BV
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Plasan Carbon Composites, Inc.
- SGL Group - The Carbon Company
- Solvay SA
- Toho Tenax Co., Ltd.
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- UFP Technologies, Inc.
