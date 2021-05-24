Global Automotive Connected Car Platform Market | APAC to occupy 42% market share and notice faster growth | Technavio

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's research study provides comprehensive information on the factors affecting the growth of the automotive connected car platform market across the following regions.

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Automotive Connected Car Platform Market in APAC:

"APAC occupied about 42% of the market share in 2020 and the region is offering significant growth opportunities for market vendors. The rising disposable income of consumers is creating strong demand for premium vehicles equipped with advanced features such as telematics and infotainment systems. Additionally, the growth of the luxury car segment will increase the market value in APAC during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The increasing number of road accidents, especially in countries such as India and rising incidence of vehicle thefts, and safety and security issues are driving the growth of the market in APAC. The revenue contribution to the market in APAC will be maximum from China.

Automotive Connected Car Platform Market in North America:

"The increasing deployment of ADAS by automobile manufacturers is positively influencing the market in North America. In addition, the strong growth in the sales of EVs and high adoption of luxury cars are providing significant growth opportunities for vendors in the region," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The market is expected to register an 11.4% CAGR in North America during 2021-2025. About one-third of the population in the region is over 50 years of age. This has triggered the need for comfort and safety levels in vehicles, which is compelling automakers to introduce connected car technologies in their offerings. The revenue contribution to the market in North America will be maximum from the US and Canada.

Automotive Connected Car Platform Market in Europe:

"Europe is home to several luxury automobile brands such as Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz that offer high-end connectivity solutions in their vehicles. In addition, the increasing push from governments toward the adoption of safety systems is driving automakers to incorporate connected technologies even in entry segment vehicles. Such developments will foster the market growth in Europe during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The market is expected to register a 9.25% CAGR in Europe during the forecast period. Factors such as continuous advances in automobile technologies and the high adoption of in-vehicle solutions by automakers are driving the growth of the automotive connected car platform market in Europe. Germany and the UK are the major markets for automotive connected car platforms in the region.

The global automotive connected car platform market is driven by the following factors:

Increased focus of OEMs on the development of autonomous and connected vehicles

Improved smartphone ecosystem to act as an enabler for autonomous and connected vehicles

Rise in the adoption of cloud technologies and IoT to reduce the capital expenditure

Based on the service, the report segments the automotive connected car platform market by infotainment services and telematics services.

The infotainment services segment registered maximum growth in the market in 2020. The segment is driven by the growing incorporation of news, weather, social networking, and audio/video streaming by vendors. Also, the introduction of features such as touchscreens, voice recognition, and handwriting recognition are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Top vendors highlighted in the Automotive Connected Car Platform Market Report:

The report offers insights on key products offered and business strategies adopted by major vendors including,

Airbiquity Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Capgemini SE

Cisco Systems Inc.

CloudMade

