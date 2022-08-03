Global Automotive Connector Market Report 2022-2026 Featuring Sumitomo Electric Industries, Aptiv, TE Connectivity, Amphenol, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, & Hirose Electric

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Connector Market (By Application, Vehicle Type and Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive connector market recorded a value of US$92.21 billion, growing at a CAGR of 12.70%, for the time period of 2022-2026.

Factors such as accelerating sales of autonomous cars, growing digital ad spending in the automotive industry, upsurge in the millennial population, rising developments in the European connector market, surging urbanization and an increase in safety concerns among consumers would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by reliability concerns in automotive connectors. A few notable trends may include rising demand for in-car entertainment, growing demand for electric vehicles and growth in the car glass market.

Based on application, the global market was dominated by the general automotive connectors, owing to the growing sophistication of automotive sensors and infotainment systems. Based on vehicle type, the global market was dominated by passenger cars, due to the various product innovations such as adaptive front lighting, cruise control, park assistance and departure warning systems.

The fastest growing regional market was China, due to the rise in production of advanced vehicles such as autonomous cars and heavy-duty vehicles. Also, owing to the availability of raw materials, advanced manufacturing facilities and low-cost workers, China has become a major exporter of numerous auto components across the world.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Sumitomo Electric Industries, Aptiv, TE Connectivity, Amphenol, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd., Hirose Electric Group) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Main Purpose of Automotive Connectors

1.3 Basic Components of Automotive Connectors

1.4 Megatrends in Automotive Connector Industry

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact on Economic Growth

2.2 Decline in Automobile Sales

2.3 Downfall in Auto Parts Export

2.4 Impact on Auto Parts Dealerships

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Automotive Connector Market by Value

3.2 Global Automotive Connector Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Automotive Connector Market by Application

3.3.1 Global General Automotive Connector Market by Value

3.3.2 Global General Automotive Connector Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Car Glazing Connector Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Car Glazing Connector Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Electric Vehicle Connector Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Electric Vehicle Connector Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Global Electric Power Assisted Steering Connector Market by Value

3.3.8 Global Electric Power Assisted Steering Connector Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Automotive Connector Market by Vehicle Type

3.4.1 Global Passenger Vehicles Connector Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Passenger Vehicles Connector Market Forecast by Value

34.3 Global Commercial Vehicles Connector Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Commercial Vehicles Connector Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Automotive Connector Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 China

4.1.1 China Automotive Connector Market by Value

4.1.2 China Automotive Connector Market Forecast by Value

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Connector Market by Value

4.2.2 North America Automotive Connector Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Connector Market by Value

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Connector Market Forecast by Value

4.4 Asia Pacific (Ex. China & Japan)

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Connector Market by Value

4.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Connector Market Forecast by Value

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Automotive Connector Market by Value

4.5.2 Japan Automotive Connector Market Forecast by Value

4.6 ROW

4.6.1 ROW Automotive Connector Market by Value

4.6.2 ROW Automotive Connector Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Accelerating Sales of Autonomous Cars

5.1.2 Growing Digital Ad Spending in Automotive Industry

5.1.3 Upsurge in Millennial Population

5.1.4 Rising Developments in Europe Connector Market

5.1.5 Surging Urbanization

5.1.6 Increase in Safety Concerns among Consumers

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Rising Demand for In-car Entertainment

5.2.2 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.2.3 Growth in Car Glass Market

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Reliability Concerns in Automotive Connectors

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

Amphenol

Aptiv

Hirose Electric Group

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries

TE Connectivity

