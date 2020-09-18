Global Automotive Cooling Fan Industry
Global Automotive Cooling Fan Market to Reach $56.2 Billion by 2027
Sep 18, 2020, 08:10 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Cooling Fan estimated at US$46.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$56.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$38 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial Vehicle segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR
The Automotive Cooling Fan market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.
Electric Vehicles Segment to Record 0.5% CAGR
In the global Electric Vehicles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 376-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AMETEK, Inc.
- Denso Corporation
- Flexxaire Inc.
- Horton Holding, Inc.
- Multi-Wing America, Inc.
- SPAL Automotive Srl
- Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co., Ltd. (SUNON)
- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
- Valeo SA
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Cooling Fan Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Cooling Fan Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Automotive Cooling Fan Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Electric Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Electric Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Electric Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Radiator Fan (Fan Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Radiator Fan (Fan Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Radiator Fan (Fan Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Ventilation Fan (Fan Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Ventilation Fan (Fan Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Ventilation Fan (Fan Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Condenser Fan (Fan Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Condenser Fan (Fan Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Condenser Fan (Fan Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: OEM (Sales Channel) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: OEM (Sales Channel) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: OEM (Sales Channel) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Aftermarket (Sales Channel) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Aftermarket (Sales Channel) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Aftermarket (Sales Channel) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Automotive Cooling Fan Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in the United States by
Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Automotive Cooling Fan Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Fan Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in the United States by
Fan Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Breakdown by Fan Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Automotive Cooling Fan Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in the United States by
Sales Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Automotive Cooling Fan Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 40: Canadian Automotive Cooling Fan Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fan Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Review by Fan Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Fan Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Automotive Cooling Fan Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Review by Sales Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Automotive Cooling Fan: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Market for Automotive Cooling Fan: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fan Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fan Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share Analysis
by Fan Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Market for Automotive Cooling Fan: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share Analysis
by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Automotive Cooling Fan Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Automotive Cooling Fan Market by Vehicle
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Automotive Cooling Fan Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Fan Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Fan Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Automotive Cooling Fan Market by Fan Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Automotive Cooling Fan Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Automotive Cooling Fan Market by Sales
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Cooling Fan Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Automotive Cooling Fan Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 65: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Automotive Cooling Fan Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027
Table 68: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Europe in US$
Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: European Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Automotive Cooling Fan Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fan Type: 2020-2027
Table 71: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Europe in US$
Million by Fan Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Breakdown by Fan Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Automotive Cooling Fan Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020-2027
Table 74: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Europe in US$
Million by Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: European Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in France by Vehicle
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: French Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in France by Fan Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: French Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Fan Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share Analysis
by Fan Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in France by Sales
Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: French Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share Analysis
by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 85: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: German Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: German Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fan Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: German Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Fan Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: German Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share Breakdown
by Fan Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sales
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: German Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 93: German Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share Breakdown
by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 94: Italian Automotive Cooling Fan Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 95: Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: Italian Automotive Cooling Fan Market by Vehicle
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: Italian Automotive Cooling Fan Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Fan Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Fan Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Italian Automotive Cooling Fan Market by Fan Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Italian Automotive Cooling Fan Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Automotive Cooling Fan Market by Sales
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Cooling Fan:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 105: United Kingdom Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Cooling Fan:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fan
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fan Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 108: United Kingdom Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Analysis by Fan Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Cooling Fan:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 111: United Kingdom Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 112: Spanish Automotive Cooling Fan Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Spanish Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 115: Spanish Automotive Cooling Fan Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fan Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Spanish Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Review by Fan Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Fan Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Spanish Automotive Cooling Fan Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Spanish Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Review by Sales Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 121: Russian Automotive Cooling Fan Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Russia by Vehicle
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 123: Russian Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Russian Automotive Cooling Fan Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Fan Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Russia by Fan Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 126: Russian Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Breakdown by Fan Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Russian Automotive Cooling Fan Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Russia by Sales
Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 129: Russian Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Automotive Cooling Fan Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2020-2027
Table 131: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Europe Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Europe Automotive Cooling Fan Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fan Type: 2020-2027
Table 134: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Fan Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Europe Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Breakdown by Fan Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Europe Automotive Cooling Fan Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel:
2020-2027
Table 137: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Automotive Cooling Fan Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 140: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Asia-Pacific by
Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Asia-Pacific by Fan
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Fan Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Analysis by Fan Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Asia-Pacific by
Sales Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 151: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Australian Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Australian Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fan Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Australian Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Fan Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Australian Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Breakdown by Fan Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sales
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Australian Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 159: Australian Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 160: Indian Automotive Cooling Fan Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Indian Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market Review
by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 163: Indian Automotive Cooling Fan Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fan Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Indian Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market Review
by Fan Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Fan Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: Indian Automotive Cooling Fan Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Indian Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market Review
by Sales Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 169: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: South Korean Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 171: Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fan Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: South Korean Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Fan Type: 2012-2019
Table 174: Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Fan Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sales
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: South Korean Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 177: Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Cooling
Fan: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Cooling Fan Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Cooling
Fan: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Fan Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fan
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Cooling Fan Market
Share Analysis by Fan Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Cooling
Fan: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Sales Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Sales
Channel for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Cooling Fan Market
Share Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 187: Latin American Automotive Cooling Fan Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 188: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Latin American Automotive Cooling Fan Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 190: Latin American Automotive Cooling Fan Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 191: Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Latin American Automotive Cooling Fan Market by
Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 193: Latin American Automotive Cooling Fan Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Fan Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Fan Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Automotive Cooling Fan Market by Fan
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Latin American Automotive Cooling Fan Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Sales Channel for the Period
2020-2027
Table 197: Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Automotive Cooling Fan Market by
Sales Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 199: Argentinean Automotive Cooling Fan Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027
Table 200: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 201: Argentinean Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Argentinean Automotive Cooling Fan Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fan Type: 2020-2027
Table 203: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Fan Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 204: Argentinean Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Breakdown by Fan Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Argentinean Automotive Cooling Fan Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020-2027
Table 206: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Sales Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 207: Argentinean Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 208: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Brazil by Vehicle
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 209: Brazilian Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Brazilian Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Brazil by Fan Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 212: Brazilian Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Fan Type: 2012-2019
Table 213: Brazilian Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Analysis by Fan Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Brazil by Sales
Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Brazilian Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 216: Brazilian Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Analysis by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 217: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Mexican Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019
Table 219: Mexican Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fan Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 221: Mexican Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Fan Type: 2012-2019
Table 222: Mexican Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Breakdown by Fan Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Sales
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Mexican Automotive Cooling Fan Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2012-2019
Table 225: Mexican Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Automotive Cooling Fan Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 227: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Rest of Latin
America by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 228: Rest of Latin America Automotive Cooling Fan Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Automotive Cooling Fan Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fan Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 230: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Rest of Latin
America by Fan Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Automotive Cooling Fan Market
Share Breakdown by Fan Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Automotive Cooling Fan Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020
to 2027
Table 233: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Rest of Latin
America by Sales Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Automotive Cooling Fan Market
Share Breakdown by Sales Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 235: The Middle East Automotive Cooling Fan Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 236: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 237: The Middle East Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 238: The Middle East Automotive Cooling Fan Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 239: The Middle East Automotive Cooling Fan Historic
Market by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 240: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 241: The Middle East Automotive Cooling Fan Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fan Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 242: The Middle East Automotive Cooling Fan Historic
Market by Fan Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 243: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fan Type for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 244: The Middle East Automotive Cooling Fan Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Sales Channel: 2020
to 2027
Table 245: The Middle East Automotive Cooling Fan Historic
Market by Sales Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 246: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Sales Channel for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 247: Iranian Market for Automotive Cooling Fan: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 248: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 249: Iranian Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 250: Iranian Market for Automotive Cooling Fan: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fan Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 251: Automotive Cooling Fan Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fan Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 252: Iranian Automotive Cooling Fan Market Share Analysis
by Fan Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Iranian Market for Automotive Cooling Fan: Annual
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960790/?utm_source=PRN
