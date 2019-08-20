Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Analysis 2017-2018 & Forecast 2019-2026: A $6.81 Billion Opportunity

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Cyber Security - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

\The Global Automotive Cyber Security market accounted for $1.09 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.81 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors influencing the market are increasing amount of vehicle electronics and the growing adoption of advanced vehicle technologies. However, high installation cost of cyber security solutions and the high price of connected vehicles in which these security solutions are installed restricts the market growth of automotive cyber security market.

On the basis of electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) segment has a growing prominence because, as this vehicle combines a conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) system with an electric propulsion system. The presence of the electric powertrain is intended to achieve either better fuel economy than a conventional vehicle or better performance.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the considerable growth due to the increasing vehicle production, changing in-vehicle electronic architecture, increasing in-vehicle services connected to the external cloud, and expansion of leading OEMs amongst automotive component suppliers. The market growth in this region can also be attributed to the increasing sales of connected vehicles and government initiatives regarding the use of environment-friendly electric vehicles.



Some of the key players in Global Automotive Cyber Security market are Aptiv, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Escrypt GmbH, Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd., Harman International, Honeywell International Inc., Karamba Security, NXP, Robert Bosch GmbH, Saferide Technologies Ltd, Symantec Corporation, Trillium Secure Inc. and Vector Informatik GmbH.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Form

5.1 Introduction

5.2 External Cloud Services

5.3 In-Vehicle



6 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Vehicle

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Commercial Vehicle

6.3 Passenger Car



7 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Electric Vehicle

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

7.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

7.4 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)



8 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Security

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Application Security

8.3 Cloud Security

8.4 Endpoint Security

8.5 Hardware Security

8.6 Network Security

8.7 Wireless Network Security

8.8 Other Security



9 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Component

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hardware

9.3 Software

9.3.1 Identify and Access Management

9.3.2 Security and Vulnerability Management

9.4 Services



10 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) & Safety System

10.3 Body Control & Comfort System

10.4 Communication System

10.5 Infotainment System

10.6 On-board diagnostic (OBD)

10.7 Powertrain System

10.8 Safety systems

10.9 Telematics System

10.10 Other Applications



11 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Technology

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Consulting

11.3 Integration

11.4 Managed Security

11.5 Unified Threat Management

11.6 Other Technology



12 Global Automotive Cyber Security Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Aptiv

14.2 Continental AG

14.3 Denso Corporation

14.4 Escrypt GmbH

14.5 Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd.

14.6 Harman International

14.7 Honeywell International Inc.

14.8 Karamba Security

14.9 NXP

14.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

14.11 Saferide Technologies Ltd.

14.12 Symantec Corporation

14.13 Trillium Secure Inc.

14.14 Vector Informatik GmbH



