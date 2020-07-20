Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market: Focus on Products and Their Application, Value Chain Analysis, Industry Analysis, and Country Wise Analysis

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global automotive cybersecurity market?

• How are the automotive OEMs and automotive cybersecurity startups evolving in the industry?

• What are the estimated market values of different product types and applications in the global automotive cybersecurity market for the period 2019-2025?

• How COVID-19 is impacting the global automotive cybersecurity market?

• How is the automotive cybersecurity industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2025?

• What major developmental strategies are being implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

• What are key consumer attributes that can help ensure the market success in different countries?



Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Forecast



The Automotive Cybersecurity Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 22.30% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The automotive cybersecurity market size is estimated at $1.61 billion in 2019. The Asia-Pacific & Japan region dominated the global automotive cybersecurity market in 2019, whereas China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The automotive cybersecurity market is driven by the increasing implementation of MaaS and vehicle platooning, the increasing application of automotive Cloud for storage of data and over-the-air updates, and the increasing levels of autonomy. However, high complexity of the ecosystem with the presence of multiple stakeholders and zero-failure rate of cybersecurity applications are limiting the market growth.



Expert Quote



"The passenger vehicle segment dominated the global automotive cybersecurity market. This is mainly due to the increasing number of connected and autonomous cars, which offer connectivity and ADAS features, in developed as well as developing countries. Additionally, factors such as increasing investments by government, automotive OEMs, automotive cybersecurity providers, and self-driving technology providers with the aim to develop advance connected and autonomous vehicles are currently boosting the demand for cybersecurity solution for passenger vehicles."



Scope of the Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market



The report is an in-depth study of the global automotive cybersecurity market, including a thorough analysis of the types of products and applications.The study also presents a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and the estimation of the market size over the forecast period 2020-2025.



The scope of this report is focused on the different product types and vehicle type catering to automotive cybersecurity market for different regions. The industry analysis presents a detailed insight about the major market players in the global automotive cybersecurity market using the value chain analysis.



The market analysis includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players and key strategies and developments taking place in this market.It includes the market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis.



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the global automotive cybersecurity market in terms of various factors influencing it. The market has been segmented into application, product, and region.



Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Segmentation



The automotive cybersecurity market on the basis of product type has been segmented into ECU protection, firewall, and IDS and IDPS cybersecurity solution. The ECU protection dominated the global automotive cybersecurity market in 2019, and the IDS and IDPS cybersecurity solution is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate throughout the forecast period (2020-2025).



The automotive cybersecurity market on the basis of vehicle type has been segregated into passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment dominated the global automotive cybersecurity market in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The automotive cybersecurity market segmentation by region is segregated under seven major regions, such as North America, Europe, the U.K., Asia Pacific & Japan (AP&J), China, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The AP&J segment dominated the global automotive cybersecurity market in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



Key Companies in the Automotive Cybersecurity Industry



The key market players in the global automotive cybersecurity market include Argus Cyber Security, Harman International, Karamba Security, Symantec Corporation, Trillium Secure, ESCRYPT, Guard Knox, and ARILOU Automotive Cyber Security, among others.



Countries Covered

• NORTH AMERICA

• U.S.

• CANADA

• MEXICO

• SOUTH AMERICA

• ASIA-PACIFIC & JAPAN

• JAPAN

• INDIA

• SOUTH KOREA

• CHINA

• EUROPE

• GERMANY

• FRANCE

• SPAIN

• U.K.

• MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA



