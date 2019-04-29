Global Automotive Die-Stamping Equipment Market Report 2019-2023 Featuring Key Vendors - AIDA, Amada Holdings, ANDRITZ, Komatsu, & Macrodyne Technologies
Apr 29, 2019, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Die-Stamping Equipment Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive die-stamping equipment market will register a CAGR of over 3% by 2023.
The augmented demand from APAC is one of the critical factors expected to boost the automotive die-stamping equipment market. The increase in the investments for electric vehicles will be a key factor for the growth of the die-stamping equipment market in the Chinese automotive sector. Other Asian economies including Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia have also witnessed a drastic increase in FDI for the automotive sector coupled with several government initiatives for boosting the manufacturing sector. This will further lead the automotive die-stamping equipment market to witness considerable growth in the forthcoming years.
Market Overview
Use of lightweight metals in automotive industry
One of the growth drivers of the global automotive die-stamping equipment market is the use of lightweight metals in automotive industry. The automotive industry is shifting toward the adoption of lightweight aluminum die-stamped products due to stringent government regulations which will increase the demand for servo stamping presses.
Increased price competition
One of the challenges in the growth of the global automotive die-stamping equipment market is the increased price competition. The availability of low-cost-die-stamping equipment and the increase in demand for refurnished die-stamping equipment have drastically affected the sales of new die-stamping equipment.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence several market players. Vendors in the market are collaborating with automotive manufacturers to develop cold stamping machinery that can handle ultra-high-strength steels. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Automotive OEMs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Independent stamping presses - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Technological advances in die-stamping equipment
- Growing application of simulation software such as CAD systems andcomputer simulation
- Integration of Industry 4.0 with die-stamping presses
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AIDA
- Amada Holdings
- ANDRITZ (Schuler)
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Macrodyne Technologies Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gmvhw7
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article