Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Rising Demand for Lightweight Driveshafts for Enhanced Fuel Efficiencies

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Drivetrain Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive drivetrain market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is projected to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



The growing automotive industry across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles (H/EVs) is also augmenting the market growth. Automobile manufacturers are widely integrating high-quality drivetrains in the vehicles to provide enhanced comfort and safety to the passengers. The drivetrains are also used for varying the amount of torque delivered to the engine, thereby providing increased acceleration, traction and towing capabilities.

In line with this, the rising demand for lightweight driveshafts for enhanced fuel efficiencies, is also contributing to the market growth. Various technological innovations, such as the development of all-wheel drive (AWD) for passenger cars and sports-utility vehicles (SUVs), are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

Moreover, rising expenditure capacities of consumers, especially in the developing economies, along with the electrification of drivetrain components, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Market Segmentation

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive drivetrain market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, vehicle type and drive type.



Breakup by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Others

Breakup by Drive Type

All Wheel Drive

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

Breakup by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

Borgwarner Inc.

Dana Incorporated

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Zeppelin-Stiftung)

GKN Automotive Limited (Melrose Industries)

JTEKT Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Showa Corporation

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How has the global automotive drivetrain market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive drivetrain market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drive type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive drivetrain market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

