Global Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market (2020 to 2027) - Featuring Lavacast, AmTech International and Euroseals Among Others

According to the report, the Global Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel market accounted for $5.72 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $8.45 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Increase in disposable income, rise in the production of vehicles and stringent government rules for the emission and noise control in the vehicles are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, cost and low life are hampering the growth of the market.

An automotive dual mass flywheel is a mechanical device that provides energy to the system continuously. Automotive dual mass flywheels are made of diverse metals such as cast iron, maraging steel, and aluminium alloy to withstand drastic temperature and high strain situations as the amount of heat generated are significantly high in the drivetrain and engine assembly.



Based on the transmission type, the automatic segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for vehicle automation and ongoing development of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to high volume production of vehicles, growing demand from the transport and energy storage sectors and large consumer base in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market include Lavacast, AmTech International, Euroseals (PTY) LTD, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo SA, Tilton Engineering, Skyway Precision, Inc, Schaeffler AG, Platinum Driveline, LMB, JMT Auto Limited, EXEDY Globalparts, AMS Automotive, Linamar Corporation, and AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market, By Transmission Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Semi-Automatic

5.3 Manual

5.4 Automatic



6 Global Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Maraging Steel

6.3 Cast Iron

6.4 Aluminium Alloy



7 Global Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market, By Engine Displacement

7.1 Introduction

7.2 &lessThan; 1.5L

7.3 1.5-2.5L

7.4 >2.5L



8 Global Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market, By Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aftermarket

8.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



9 Global Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Passenger Vehicle

9.3 Commercial Vehicle

9.3.1 Light Commercial Vehicle

9.3.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicle



10 Global Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle)

10.3 Hatchback

10.4 Sedan



11 Global Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market, By Product

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Three-phase Bent Spring

11.3 Two-phase Bent Springs in Parallel

11.4 One-phase Bent Springs in Parallel

11.5 Individual Bent Spring



12 Global Automotive Dual Mass Flywheel Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Lavacast

14.2 AmTech International

14.3 Euroseals (PTY) LTD

14.4 American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

14.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

14.6 Valeo SA

14.7 Tilton Engineering

14.8 Skyway Precision, Inc

14.9 Schaeffler AG

14.10 Platinum Driveline

14.11 LMB

14.12 JMT Auto Limited

14.13 EXEDY Globalparts

14.14 AMS Automotive

14.15 Linamar Corporation

14.16 AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.



