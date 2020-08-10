Global Automotive Electronic Brake Force Distribution System Market (2020 to 2025) - by Vehicle Type, Component, Region, Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) System Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Motorcycle, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), by Component, by Region, by Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) System Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for vehicles requiring EBD systems and technological advancements. Moreover, automotive comfort and convenience are the primary factors for the growth in the Global Automotive Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) System Market.



Low vehicle sales due to COVID-19 can negatively impact the market in 2020; however, the Global Automotive Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) System Market is anticipated to witness significant growth until 2025.



In terms of vehicle type, the passenger car segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to the high demand of the passenger vehicles. Increasing vehicle production and mandates on implications of electronic brake systems is driving the EBD system market.



Based on the component, the market has been segmented into speed sensors, brake force modulators, electronic control units, steering wheel angle sensors and others. The speed sensor and brake force modulators segments are expected to continue their dominance in the forecast period. Regionally, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market until 2025, due to large automotive production volume in the region. China and India are the countries that are driving the growth of the electronic brake force distribution (EBD) system market in the Asia Pacific region.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Automotive Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) System Market system are Autoliv, Continental, WABCO, ZF TRW, Robert Bosch GmbH, Mando Corp., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd., Delphi Automotive PLC., Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



