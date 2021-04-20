Global Automotive Emblem Market | 68% Growth to emerge from APAC During 2021-2025 | Technavio
Apr 20, 2021, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the automotive emblem market and it is poised to grow by USD 246.49 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the passenger cars segment in 2020.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The growing use of new, high-quality materials to create emblems is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Billet Badges Inc., CIE Automotive SA, Elektroplate, EmblemArt Inc., Lapeer Plating + Plastics Inc., NBHX Trim Management Services GmbH, Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd., PremiumEmblem Co. Ltd., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., and Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. are the major players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the growing demand for custom-made 2D and 3D emblems. However, changing branding nomenclature might challenge growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Billet Badges Inc., CIE Automotive SA, Elektroplate, EmblemArt Inc., Lapeer Plating + Plastics Inc., NBHX Trim Management Services GmbH, Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd., PremiumEmblem Co. Ltd., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., and Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand for custom-made 2D and 3D emblems will offer immense growth opportunities, changing branding nomenclature is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive emblem market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Automotive Emblem Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Emblem Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Emblem Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive emblem market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Emblem Market Size
- Automotive Emblem Market Trends
- Automotive Emblem Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing use of new, high-quality materials to create emblems as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Emblem Market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Emblem Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive emblem market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive emblem market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive emblem market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive emblem market vendors
