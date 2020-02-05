Global Automotive End-point Authentication Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Automotive End-point Authentication market worldwide is projected to grow by US$950.5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 14.7%. Biometric Vehicle Access, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$758.2 Million by the year 2025, Biometric Vehicle Access will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$37.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$45.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Biometric Vehicle Access will reach a market size of US$58.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$168.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Continental AG; Fitbit, Inc.; Fujitsu Ltd.; Garmin Ltd.; HID Global Corporation; Hitachi Ltd.; Nuance Communications, Inc.; Safran Group; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Symantec Corporation; Synaptics, Inc.; VOXX International Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive End-point Authentication Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive End-point Authentication Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Automotive End-point Authentication Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Biometric Vehicle Access (Authentication Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Biometric Vehicle Access (Authentication Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025

Table 5: Smartphone Applications (Authentication Type)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to

2025

Table 6: Smartphone Applications (Authentication Type) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Automotive Wearables (Authentication Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Automotive Wearables (Authentication Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025

Table 9: Wi-Fi (Connectivity) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Wi-Fi (Connectivity) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Bluetooth (Connectivity) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Bluetooth (Connectivity) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Cellular Network (Connectivity) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Cellular Network (Connectivity) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 16: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Electric Vehicles (Vehicle Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Electric Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive End-point Authentication Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Automotive End-point Authentication

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Authentication Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: United States Automotive End-point Authentication

Market Share Breakdown by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: United States Automotive End-point Authentication

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Connectivity: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: United States Automotive End-point Authentication

Market Share Breakdown by Connectivity: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: United States Automotive End-point Authentication

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vehicle

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: United States Automotive End-point Authentication

Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Authentication Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 26: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Authentication Type for

2019 and 2025

Table 27: Canadian Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Connectivity: 2018

to 2025

Table 28: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Connectivity for 2019

and 2025

Table 29: Canadian Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 30: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2019

and 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Automotive End-point

Authentication: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Authentication Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Japanese Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Share Analysis by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: Japanese Market for Automotive End-point

Authentication: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Connectivity for the Period 2018-2025

Table 34: Japanese Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Share Analysis by Connectivity: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: Japanese Market for Automotive End-point

Authentication: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 36: Japanese Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Authentication Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Chinese Automotive End-point Authentication Market by

Authentication Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and

2025

Table 39: Chinese Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Connectivity for the Period

2018-2025

Table 40: Chinese Automotive End-point Authentication Market by

Connectivity: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 41: Chinese Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 42: Chinese Automotive End-point Authentication Market by

Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive End-point Authentication Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: European Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: European Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Authentication Type:

2018-2025

Table 46: European Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Share Breakdown by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: European Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Connectivity:

2018-2025

Table 48: European Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Share Breakdown by Connectivity: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type:

2018-2025

Table 50: European Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 51: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in France

by Authentication Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: French Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Share Analysis by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in France

by Connectivity: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 54: French Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Share Analysis by Connectivity: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in France

by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: French Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 57: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Authentication Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 58: German Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Share Breakdown by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Connectivity for the Period 2018-2025

Table 60: German Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Share Breakdown by Connectivity: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 63: Italian Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Authentication Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 64: Italian Automotive End-point Authentication Market by

Authentication Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and

2025

Table 65: Italian Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Connectivity for the Period

2018-2025

Table 66: Italian Automotive End-point Authentication Market by

Connectivity: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 67: Italian Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: Italian Automotive End-point Authentication Market by

Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Automotive End-point

Authentication: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Authentication Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 70: United Kingdom Automotive End-point Authentication

Market Share Analysis by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Automotive End-point

Authentication: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Connectivity for the Period 2018-2025

Table 72: United Kingdom Automotive End-point Authentication

Market Share Analysis by Connectivity: 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Automotive End-point

Authentication: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Automotive End-point Authentication

Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 75: Rest of Europe Automotive End-point Authentication

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Authentication Type: 2018-2025

Table 76: Rest of Europe Automotive End-point Authentication

Market Share Breakdown by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 77: Rest of Europe Automotive End-point Authentication

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Connectivity:

2018-2025

Table 78: Rest of Europe Automotive End-point Authentication

Market Share Breakdown by Connectivity: 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Rest of Europe Automotive End-point Authentication

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type:

2018-2025

Table 80: Rest of Europe Automotive End-point Authentication

Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 81: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in

Asia-Pacific by Authentication Type: Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Automotive End-point Authentication

Market Share Analysis by Authentication Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in

Asia-Pacific by Connectivity: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Automotive End-point Authentication

Market Share Analysis by Connectivity: 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in

Asia-Pacific by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Automotive End-point Authentication

Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 87: Rest of World Automotive End-point Authentication

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Authentication Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 88: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Authentication

Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 89: Rest of World Automotive End-point Authentication

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Connectivity:

2018 to 2025

Table 90: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Connectivity for

2019 and 2025

Table 91: Rest of World Automotive End-point Authentication

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 92: Automotive End-point Authentication Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for

2019 and 2025



IV. COMPETITION



CONTINENTAL AG

FITBIT

FUJITSU

GARMIN

HID GLOBAL CORPORATION

HITACHI LTD.

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

SAFRAN GROUP

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

SYMANTEC CORPORATION

SYNAPTICS

VOXX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

