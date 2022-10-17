Global Automotive Energy Recovery System Market Report to 2030 - Featuring BorgWarner, Continental, Cummins and Honeywell International Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Energy Recovery System Market By Vehicle Type, By Product Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the automotive energy recovery system market was valued at $22.4 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $45.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The automotive energy recovery system is used to recover the moving vehicle's kinetic energy under braking and convert it into electrical energy stored in a battery, supercapacitor, or mechanical energy in a flywheel. It increases the energy optimization of the vehicle by recycling exhausted gases.

Automobile manufacturers are currently focused on producing advanced automotive energy recovery systems with a high-efficiency rate and low cost. For instance, in August 2019, Hyundai Motor Group launched the world's first Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) technology in Smartstream G1.6 T-GDi Engine, an I4 gasoline turbo unit with 180 horsepower & 27.0kgm of torque that offers exhaust gas recirculation to optimize fuel efficiency.

Furthermore, the adoption & popularity of regenerative braking systems (RBS) in electric buses exhibits a high mile range & initiatives taken by the governments for environment-friendly buses across the world, such as hybrid buses or electric buses, foster energy recovery system market opportunity in the heavy vehicles segment.



For the purpose of analysis, the automotive energy recovery system market is segmented on the basis of product type, vehicle type, and region. By product type, the market is divided into regenerative braking systems, turbocharger, and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR). By vehicle type, the market is categorized into passenger cars, commercial vehicles and electric vehicles. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the market dynamics. This report further highlights the critical areas of investment. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and the role of each stakeholder. The report also features the strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Furthermore, it highlights the competitive landscape of the key players to increase their market share and sustain the intense competition in the industry.



The key players operating in the global automotive energy recovery system market are BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Cummins Inc., Faurecia, Honeywell International Inc., Hyundai Motor Group, IHI Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Tenneco Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive energy recovery system market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents detailed impact analysis information related to the key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities.

The current automotive energy recovery system industry is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE ENERGY RECOVERY SYSTEM MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Passenger Cars

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Commercial Vehicles

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Electric Vehicles

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: AUTOMOTIVE ENERGY RECOVERY SYSTEM MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Regenerative Braking System

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Turbocharger

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Exhaust Gas Recirculation

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE ENERGY RECOVERY SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top winning strategies

7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

7.4. Competitive Dashboard

7.5. Competitive Heatmap

7.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 BorgWarner Inc.

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Company snapshot

8.1.3 Operating business segments

8.1.4 Product portfolio

8.1.5 Business performance

8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.2 continental ag

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Company snapshot

8.2.3 Operating business segments

8.2.4 Product portfolio

8.2.5 Business performance

8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.3 Cummins Inc.

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Company snapshot

8.3.3 Operating business segments

8.3.4 Product portfolio

8.3.5 Business performance

8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.4 faurecia

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Company snapshot

8.4.3 Operating business segments

8.4.4 Product portfolio

8.4.5 Business performance

8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.5 Honeywell International Inc.

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Company snapshot

8.5.3 Operating business segments

8.5.4 Product portfolio

8.5.5 Business performance

8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.6 Hyundai Motor

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Company snapshot

8.6.3 Operating business segments

8.6.4 Product portfolio

8.6.5 Business performance

8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.7 ihi corporation

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Company snapshot

8.7.3 Operating business segments

8.7.4 Product portfolio

8.7.5 Business performance

8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

8.8.1 Company overview

8.8.2 Company snapshot

8.8.3 Operating business segments

8.8.4 Product portfolio

8.8.5 Business performance

8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.9 robert bosch gmbh

8.9.1 Company overview

8.9.2 Company snapshot

8.9.3 Operating business segments

8.9.4 Product portfolio

8.9.5 Business performance

8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.10 Tenneco Inc.

8.10.1 Company overview

8.10.2 Company snapshot

8.10.3 Operating business segments

8.10.4 Product portfolio

8.10.5 Business performance

8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nt0vqs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets