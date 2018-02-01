NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Automotive Engine Encapsulation



Automotive engine encapsulation insulates an engine from the external environment and retains heat in the engine after it is turned off.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05576213



Technavio's analysts forecast the global automotive engine encapsulation market to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive engine encapsulation market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Autoneum

• Continental

• ElringKlinger

• Greiner Group

• Röchling Group



Market driver

• Growing engine downsizing

Market challenge

• Growing focus on public transport

Market trend

• Growing demand for fuel-efficient engine

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



