Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $383.8 Billion by 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.2% CAGR

DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market to Reach $383.8 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) estimated at US$ 81.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 383.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Prototyping, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 26.1% CAGR and reach US$ 130.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Designing segment is readjusted to a revised 27.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.2% CAGR



The Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 24.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 66.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.4% and 21.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.3% CAGR.



System Integration Segment to Record 24.2% CAGR



In the global System Integration segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 24.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 11.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 50.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 45.1 Billion by the year 2027.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

