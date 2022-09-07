Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Report to 2027 - Significant Growth in the Automotive Industry Across the Globe is Creating a Positive Outlook

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive engineering services outsourcing market reached a value of US$ 80.75 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 221.79 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.34% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Automotive engineering services outsourcing refers to the process of hiring various non-physical engineering functions, such as design, prototyping, system integration, and testing, from an external source. They support a variety of capabilities, such as production, designing the parts of the vehicle, and safety testing.

These services utilize various technological tools and mathematical models and are usually required at the early stages of the product design and development processes. Automotive engineering services outsourcing assists in reducing overall labor costs, increasing efficiency and flexibility, and reducing time. As a result, these services are widely employed in commercial, passenger, electric and hybrid vehicles (EVs/HVs).



Significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Automotive engineering services outsourcing helps in enhancing the overall efficiencies of the production processes and assists in producing automobile parts, dealing with a company's supply chain, and developing engineering aftermarket assistance.

Moreover, the widespread utilization of engineering systems, such as computer-aided engineering (CAE) and computer-aided design (CAD) software that assists in advanced surfacing and handling aesthetic issues, are favoring the market growth. Apart from this, various advancements in technology, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for improving modeling and detailing of products, are providing an impetus to the market growth.

Additionally, the introduction of highly complex designs with the production of energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable vehicle is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including increasing automation and adoption of integrated solutions, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and the implementation of various government initiatives supporting the development of EVs and HVs, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Altair Engineering Inc., ALTEN Group, ASAP Holding GmbH, AVL List GmbH, Bertrandt AG, Capgemini SE, EDAG Engineering Group AG, FEV Group GmbH, Horiba Ltd., IAV GmbH (Volkswagen AG), P3 group GmbH and RLE INTERNATIONAL Group.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive engineering services outsourcing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive engineering services outsourcing market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the location type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive engineering services outsourcing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

