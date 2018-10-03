Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Sensors Market 2018-2022: Development of MEMS technology and NESM Gaining Momentum in the Market
The "Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Sensors Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive exhaust gas sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Sensors Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increase in demand for automobiles. The environmental and health concerns associated with exhaust gases are increasing owing to the rising number of vehicles plying on roads. To address these issues, vehicle manufacturers are bound to provide newly automobiles with exhaust sensors.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the development of MEMS technology and NESM. Developers have been able to manufacture sensors for measuring temperature, pressure, inertial forces, chemical species, magnetic fields, and radiation owing to MESM.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increasing cost burden on OEMs. OEMs are compelled to develop novel technologies and exhaust systems that can effectively filter the exhaust. OEMs may also require deploying EGR, DPF, and SCR technologies in diesel vehicles which will further add to the cost.
Key vendors:
- Continental
- Delphi Technologies
- DENSO
- Robert Bosch
- Sensata Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Oxygen sensor
- NOx sensor
- Particulate matter sensor
- Temperature sensor
- Differential pressure sensor
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Passenger cars
- Commercial vehicles
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Cloud integration with OBD
- Development of MEMS technology and NESM
- Semiconductor embedding of sensors
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitor landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6vn7fc/global_automotive?w=5
