Global Automotive Fasteners Industry
Apr 22, 2020, 17:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Automotive Fasteners market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2.6%. Removable, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.3 Billion by the year 2025, Removable will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$212 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$183.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Removable will reach a market size of US$952.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$658.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ARaymond
- Acument® Global Technologies
- Bulten AB
- ContMid Group
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding N.V.
- LISI Automotive
- NIFCO Inc.
- Penn Engineering
- Permanent Technologies Inc.
- PHILLIPS SCREW COMPANY
- Rocknel Fastener Inc.
- STANLEY Engineered Fastening
- TR Fastenings
- Westfield Fasteners Limited
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Fasteners: ?Holding the Automotive Industry Together?
Recent Market Activity
Ubiquity of Fasteners in Automobile Design: A Review
Unmasking the Deceptive Simplicity of Fasteners
Modular Manufacturing & Production Platforms: The Cornerstone
of Fastener Demand
Global Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific, the Largest Auto Production Hub, Dominates the
Global Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Fasteners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Vehicle Recalls Due to Fastener Failure Fuels Emphasis
on Quality
OEM Migration from Standard Parts to Customized Parts Drives
the Importance of Customized Fasteners
Changing Automotive Manufacturing Trends Impact Opportunities
for Fasteners
Automotive Lightweighting Forces Smarter & Tougher Fastener
Innovations
Lightweighting Benefits Spur the Commercial Value of Self-
Tapping, Self Locking & Self Sealing Fasteners
Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the
OEM Market
Rising Passenger Car Density & Aging Vehicles Spur
Opportunities in the Repair & Maintenance Services Sector
As a Key Growth Driver of the Auto Industry, Expanding Middle
Class Population in Developing Countries to Fuel Future Market
Growth
Shape Memory Fasteners: The Future of Automotive Assembling
Metal Fasteners Continue to Reign
Plastic Fasteners Grow in Popularity
Acceptance of Adhesive Fasteners Casts a Long Shadow of Threat
Over Mechanical Fasteners
GM's Breakthrough Steel-to-Aluminum Spot Welding Casts a Shadow
Over Volume Growth of Fasteners
Remote Fastening Technology: The Focus Area for Future R&D
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Fasteners Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Automotive Fasteners Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Automotive Fasteners Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Removable (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Removable (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Removable (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Permanent (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Permanent (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Permanent (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Semi-Permanent (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Semi-Permanent (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Semi-Permanent (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Fasteners Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Automotive Fasteners Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Automotive Fasteners Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 15: United States Automotive Fasteners Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Automotive Fasteners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Canadian Automotive Fasteners Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 18: Automotive Fasteners Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Automotive Fasteners: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Automotive Fasteners Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Automotive Fasteners Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Automotive Fasteners Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Automotive Fasteners Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Automotive Fasteners Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Fasteners Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Automotive Fasteners Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Automotive Fasteners Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Automotive Fasteners Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Automotive Fasteners Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 29: Automotive Fasteners Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Automotive Fasteners Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Automotive Fasteners Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: French Automotive Fasteners Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Automotive Fasteners Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Automotive Fasteners Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Automotive Fasteners Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: German Automotive Fasteners Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Automotive Fasteners Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Automotive Fasteners Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Automotive Fasteners Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Fasteners:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Automotive Fasteners Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Automotive Fasteners Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 43: Rest of Europe Automotive Fasteners Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 44: Automotive Fasteners Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Rest of Europe Automotive Fasteners Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 46: Automotive Fasteners Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 47: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fasteners Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fasteners Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 49: Rest of World Automotive Fasteners Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Rest of World Automotive Fasteners Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: Automotive Fasteners Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 106
