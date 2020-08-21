Global Automotive Fasteners Market Analysis (2020 to 2026) - Featuring Nifco, KOVA Fasteners & Bulten Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Fasteners Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Fasteners market is expected to reach $26.13 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019 to 2026. The mechanical parts that enable to bind two or more parts of a vehicle are known as automotive fasteners. Such products do not fasten permanently thus allowing parts of the vehicle to assembled or dismantled without damaging any part. Different materials, namely iron, stainless steel, aluminum, nickel, brass, and plastic are used to make automotive fasteners. The automotive industry is flooded with a variety of fasteners, specifically for components due to the various shapes, designs, sizes, and qualities.



Factors such as growth in the number of semi-autonomous cars and significant growth in the global automotive industry are driving the market growth. Though, emergence of alternatives for automotive fasteners is restraining the market. Significant developments in power train innovations and growth in the electric vehicle industry are creating opportunities for the market.



Based on application, interior trim segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period due to the rising focus towards the fuel efficiency enhancement. This property has led to a greater adoption of lightweight materials, such as plastics and aluminum. The similar trend is being observed in the fasteners market for interior trim. All the major automakers are now focusing on plastic and aluminum fasteners, especially in interior trims, to unravel the requirement of CAF Standards and EU carbon emission reduction targets..



The key vendors mentioned are The Phillips Screw Company, Permanent Technologies, Inc., Fastener Technology, Atotech, Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Shamrock International, Stanley Engineered Fastening, Acument Global Technologies, Jiangsu Xing Chang Jiang International Co., Ltd., Nifco Inc., KOVA Fasteners Pvt Ltd., Bulten AB, Westfield Fasteners Limited, APL, and Birmingham Fastener and Supply Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Fasteners Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Aluminum

5.3 Brass

5.4 Bronze

5.5 Iron

5.6 Nickel

5.7 Plastic

5.8 Stainless steel



6 Global Automotive Fasteners Market, By Characteristic

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Removable

6.3 Semi-Permanent

6.4 Permanent



7 Global Automotive Fasteners Market, By Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

7.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

7.4 Passenger Car (PC)



8 Global Automotive Fasteners Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Threaded

8.3 Non-Threaded

8.4 Adhesive



9 Global Automotive Fasteners Market, By Electric Vehicle

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

9.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

9.4 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)



10 Global Automotive Fasteners Market, By Coating

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Passivated Coating

10.3 Cadmium Coating

10.4 Dry Film Lube Coating

10.5 Zinc Coating



11 Global Automotive Fasteners Market, By Fastener Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Screws

11.3 Rivets

11.4 Bolts

11.5 Nuts



12 Global Automotive Fasteners Market, By Function

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Detachable

12.3 Non-Detachable

12.4 Bonding

12.5 Noise Vibration and Harshness (NVH)



13 Global Automotive Fasteners Market, By Distribution Channel

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

13.3 Aftermarket



14 Global Automotive Fasteners Market, By Application

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Engine

14.3 Chassis

14.4 Interior Trim

14.5 Front/Rear Axle

14.6 Steering

14.7 Transmission

14.8 Interior

14.9 Exterior

14.10 Powertrain

14.11 Electronics

14.12 Chassis

14.13 Wire Harnessing



15 Global Automotive Fasteners Market, By Geography

15.1 Introduction

15.2 North America

15.3 Europe

15.4 Asia Pacific

15.5 South America

15.6 Middle East & Africa



16 Strategic Benchmarking



17 Vendors Landscape

17.1 The Phillips Screw Company

17.2 Permanent Technologies, Inc

17.3 Fastener Technology

17.4 Atotech

17.5 Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing Co., Ltd

17.6 Shamrock International

17.7 Stanley Engineered Fastening

17.8 Acument Global Technologies

17.9 Jiangsu Xing Chang Jiang International Co., Ltd

17.10 Nifco Inc

17.11 KOVA Fasteners Pvt Ltd

17.12 Bulten AB

17.13 Westfield Fasteners Limited

17.14 APL

17.15 Birmingham Fastener and Supply Inc



