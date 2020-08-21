Global Automotive Fasteners Market Analysis (2020 to 2026) - Featuring Nifco, KOVA Fasteners & Bulten Among Others
Aug 21, 2020, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Fasteners Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Fasteners market is expected to reach $26.13 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019 to 2026. The mechanical parts that enable to bind two or more parts of a vehicle are known as automotive fasteners. Such products do not fasten permanently thus allowing parts of the vehicle to assembled or dismantled without damaging any part. Different materials, namely iron, stainless steel, aluminum, nickel, brass, and plastic are used to make automotive fasteners. The automotive industry is flooded with a variety of fasteners, specifically for components due to the various shapes, designs, sizes, and qualities.
Factors such as growth in the number of semi-autonomous cars and significant growth in the global automotive industry are driving the market growth. Though, emergence of alternatives for automotive fasteners is restraining the market. Significant developments in power train innovations and growth in the electric vehicle industry are creating opportunities for the market.
Based on application, interior trim segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period due to the rising focus towards the fuel efficiency enhancement. This property has led to a greater adoption of lightweight materials, such as plastics and aluminum. The similar trend is being observed in the fasteners market for interior trim. All the major automakers are now focusing on plastic and aluminum fasteners, especially in interior trims, to unravel the requirement of CAF Standards and EU carbon emission reduction targets..
The key vendors mentioned are The Phillips Screw Company, Permanent Technologies, Inc., Fastener Technology, Atotech, Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Shamrock International, Stanley Engineered Fastening, Acument Global Technologies, Jiangsu Xing Chang Jiang International Co., Ltd., Nifco Inc., KOVA Fasteners Pvt Ltd., Bulten AB, Westfield Fasteners Limited, APL, and Birmingham Fastener and Supply Inc.
