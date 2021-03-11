Global Automotive FCEV (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle) Market 2021-2026: Lucrative Growth Opportunities Owing to Stringent Regulatory Standards

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive FCEV Market: Analysis By Vehicle Type (PVs, LCVs, Bus, Trucks), Distance Range (Short, Long), By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive FCEV Market, valued at USD 415.45 Million in the year 2020, has been witnessing lucrative growth owing to stringent regulatory standards regarding environment conservation, supportive government policies on energy conservation, as well as growing consumer awareness about product quality.

The continuous rise in demand of Electric Vehicles in Asia Pacific region is driving the demand of industrial products from last few years. The recent technology promises substantial reduction in maintenance costs, which is why it is received by a significantly large number of buyers hailing from diverse industrial backgrounds.



Owing to low production cost in Asian countries backed with rising industrialisation, manufacturers are investing in economies such as India and China which is propelling the market growth. Positive outlook towards automobile and electronic sector coupled with rapid industrialisation across developed and emerging economies will drive the Automotive FCEV market size. Additionally, due to expectation of rise in consumer demand and investment by public and private sector in small and medium scale industries anticipated to drive the market of global Automotive FCEV in future.



The market is also expected to register a boom in demand post COVID-19 pandemic situation attributable to the demand for the fuel cell trucks as several leading manufacturers have started production of the trucks, electric vehicles etc.



Growth in the automotive industry due to technological advancements, rise in population, and increase in consumer goods demand are major factors expected to drive the Automotive FCEV market during the forecast period. Fuel cell electric vehicles such as bikes and scooters are used for short distance range. The distance range covered in this segment is more than 100 km and less than 300 km. The hydrogen fuel powered motorcycle is essentially an electric two-wheeler. A hydrogen fuel cell powered vehicle uses hydrogen as fuel, which is stored in a refillable tank. A short-distance range means has a route that takes short miles from one place to another in the same city.



Passenger vehicles are motor vehicles with at least four wheels, used for the transport of passengers, and comprising no more than eight seats in addition to the driver's seat. Passenger vehicles at transportation hubs for fleets are good candidates for hydrogen fueling and the use of FCEVs because they mostly operate on fixed routes or within fixed districts and are fueled from a centralized station. These zero emission FCEVs could replace existing conventional fleet vehicles in Connecticut.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Automotive FCEV Market: Product Overview



4. Automotive FCEV Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2020

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2021-2026

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive FCEV Market

4.4 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Automotive FCEV Market Segmentation, By Distance Range (Value)

5.1 Global Automotive FCEV Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Automotive FCEV Market: By Distance Range (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Short Range Distance Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Long Range Distance- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Automotive FCEV Market Segmentation, By Vehicle Type (Value)

6.1 Global Automotive FCEV Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Automotive FCEV Market: By Vehicle Type (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By Passenger Vehicles Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Bus Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 By Light Commercial Vehicles Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.6 By Trucks Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Automotive FCEV Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Automotive FCEV Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



8. Americas Automotive FCEV Market: An Analysis



9. Europe Automotive FCEV Market: An Analysis



10. APAC Automotive FCEV Market: An Analysis



11. Global Automotive FCEV Market Dynamics



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness

12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Automotive FCEV Market - By Distance Range (Year 2026)

12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Automotive FCEV Market - By Vehicle Type (Year 2026)

12.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Automotive FCEV Market - By Region (Year 2026)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Global Leading Automotive FCEV company market share, 2019



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 BMW

14.2 Daimler AG

14.3 Peugeot SA

14.4 Renault

14.5 Volkswagen

14.6 Honda Motors Co., Ltd

14.7 General Motors

14.8 Volvo Group

14.9 ElringKlinger

14.10 Rheinmetall AG



