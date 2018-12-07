Global Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market Outlook to 2022 - Increased Penetration Rate of Four-Wheel Drive Systems in Sedans is a Key Driver

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive four-wheel drive system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

One trend in the market is development of electric four-wheel drive system. The global automotive four-wheel drive system market is witnessing developments in terms of advanced functionalities, material use, and applications. Prominent vendors operating in the market are making used of advanced processes, materials, and technologies to enhance system designs. They are making considerable investments in R&D and developing superior four-wheel drive systems that incorporate innovative materials and processes.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased penetration rate of four-wheel drive system in sedans. The global automotive industry is witnessing growing demand for almost all vehicle categories, including SUVs hatchbacks, pickup trucks, and sedans. Mid-segment and premium/luxury segment sedans are in high demand in emerging economies such as China, India, and countries in South East Asia. The performance variant of sedans is also gaining popularity in these regions given the high penetration rate of turbochargers, superchargers, and four-wheel drive systems in them.





Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is four-wheel drive systems are expensive. The global automotive four-wheel drive system market has to contend with a stiff challenge when it comes to the cost factor. Automotive four-wheel drive systems command high costs in terms of design, development, and manufacturing owing to the components and technology used. Automotive four-wheel drive systems incorporate many expensive crucial components and systems such as transfer case, differentials, and driving shaft among others.

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including LINAMAR, and American Axle & Manufacturing the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increased penetration rate of four-wheel drive system in sedans, will provide considerable growth opportunities to automotive four-wheel drive system companies.

Key Players



ZF Friedrichshafen

Magna International

BorgWarner

GKN

LINAMAR

American Axle & Manufacturing

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

SUVs/Crossovers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Pickup trucks- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Sedans- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Development of electric four-wheel drive system

Increased penetration rate of four-wheel drive system in sedans

Development of electric drive axles

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ZF Friedrichshafen

Magna International

BorgWarner

GKN

LINAMAR

American Axle & Manufacturing

