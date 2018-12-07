Global Automotive Four-wheel Drive Vehicle Market Outlook to 2022 - Increased Penetration Rate of Four-Wheel Drive Systems in Sedans is a Key Driver
The global automotive four-wheel drive system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.
One trend in the market is development of electric four-wheel drive system. The global automotive four-wheel drive system market is witnessing developments in terms of advanced functionalities, material use, and applications. Prominent vendors operating in the market are making used of advanced processes, materials, and technologies to enhance system designs. They are making considerable investments in R&D and developing superior four-wheel drive systems that incorporate innovative materials and processes.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased penetration rate of four-wheel drive system in sedans. The global automotive industry is witnessing growing demand for almost all vehicle categories, including SUVs hatchbacks, pickup trucks, and sedans. Mid-segment and premium/luxury segment sedans are in high demand in emerging economies such as China, India, and countries in South East Asia. The performance variant of sedans is also gaining popularity in these regions given the high penetration rate of turbochargers, superchargers, and four-wheel drive systems in them.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is four-wheel drive systems are expensive. The global automotive four-wheel drive system market has to contend with a stiff challenge when it comes to the cost factor. Automotive four-wheel drive systems command high costs in terms of design, development, and manufacturing owing to the components and technology used. Automotive four-wheel drive systems incorporate many expensive crucial components and systems such as transfer case, differentials, and driving shaft among others.
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including LINAMAR, and American Axle & Manufacturing the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increased penetration rate of four-wheel drive system in sedans, will provide considerable growth opportunities to automotive four-wheel drive system companies.
