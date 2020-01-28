Global Automotive Glazing Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Glazing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9.8%. Sidelite, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$551.9 Million by the year 2025, Sidelite will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798680/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$50.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$41.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sidelite will reach a market size of US$15.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$302.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.; Central Glass Co., Ltd.; Chi Mei Corporation; Corning, Inc.; Covestro AG; freeglass GmbH & Co. KG.; Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.; Guardian Industries Corp. Ltd.; Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.; KRD Sicherheitstechnik GmbH; Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation; Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.; Pilkington North America Inc.; Pittsburgh Glass works, LLC; Saint-Gobain (France); Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC); Teijin Ltd.; Trinseo LLC; Webasto SE; Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Glazing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Glazing Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Automotive Glazing Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Automotive Glazing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Sidelite (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Sidelite (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Sidelite (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Sunroof (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Sunroof (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Sunroof (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Front & Rear Windshield (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Front & Rear Windshield (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Front & Rear Windshield (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: On-Highway (Vehicle Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: On-Highway (Vehicle Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: On-Highway (Vehicle Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Off-Highway (Vehicle Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Off-Highway (Vehicle Type) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Off-Highway (Vehicle Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Glazing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Automotive Glazing Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Automotive Glazing Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 24: Automotive Glazing Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Automotive Glazing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Automotive Glazing Market in the United States by

Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 27: United States Automotive Glazing Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Automotive Glazing Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Automotive Glazing Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Automotive Glazing Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Canadian Automotive Glazing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Automotive Glazing Historic Market Review by

Vehicle Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 33: Automotive Glazing Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Glazing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Automotive Glazing Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: Automotive Glazing Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Market for Automotive Glazing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Automotive Glazing Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Automotive Glazing Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Automotive Glazing in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Automotive Glazing Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Automotive Glazing Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Chinese Automotive Glazing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Automotive Glazing Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Automotive Glazing Market by Vehicle Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Glazing Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European Automotive Glazing Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Automotive Glazing Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Automotive Glazing Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Automotive Glazing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 50: Automotive Glazing Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Automotive Glazing Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Automotive Glazing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Automotive Glazing Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Automotive Glazing Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Automotive Glazing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Automotive Glazing Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Automotive Glazing Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Automotive Glazing Market in France by Vehicle Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: French Automotive Glazing Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Automotive Glazing Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Automotive Glazing Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Automotive Glazing Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Automotive Glazing Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Automotive Glazing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Automotive Glazing Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Automotive Glazing Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Demand for Automotive Glazing in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Automotive Glazing Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Automotive Glazing Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Italian Automotive Glazing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Automotive Glazing Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Automotive Glazing Market by Vehicle Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Glazing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Automotive Glazing Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Automotive Glazing Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Glazing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Automotive Glazing Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Automotive Glazing Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Automotive Glazing Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Automotive Glazing Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Automotive Glazing Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Spanish Automotive Glazing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Automotive Glazing Historic Market Review by

Vehicle Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 84: Automotive Glazing Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Automotive Glazing Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Automotive Glazing Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 87: Automotive Glazing Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Russian Automotive Glazing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Automotive Glazing Market in Russia by Vehicle Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Automotive Glazing Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Automotive Glazing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 92: Automotive Glazing Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Automotive Glazing Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Automotive Glazing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025

Table 95: Automotive Glazing Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Automotive Glazing Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Automotive Glazing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Automotive Glazing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Automotive Glazing Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Automotive Glazing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Automotive Glazing Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Automotive Glazing Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 103: Automotive Glazing Market in Asia-Pacific by Vehicle

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Automotive Glazing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Automotive Glazing Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Automotive Glazing Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Automotive Glazing Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Automotive Glazing Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Automotive Glazing Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Automotive Glazing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Automotive Glazing Market Share Breakdown

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 112: Indian Automotive Glazing Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Automotive Glazing Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Automotive Glazing Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Indian Automotive Glazing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Automotive Glazing Historic Market Review by

Vehicle Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 117: Automotive Glazing Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Automotive Glazing Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Automotive Glazing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Automotive Glazing Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Automotive Glazing Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Automotive Glazing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: Automotive Glazing Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Automotive Glazing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Glazing Market in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Automotive Glazing Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Glazing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Automotive Glazing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Glazing Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Automotive Glazing Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 131: Automotive Glazing Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Automotive Glazing Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Automotive Glazing in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Automotive Glazing Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Automotive Glazing Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Latin American Automotive Glazing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 137: Automotive Glazing Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Automotive Glazing Market by Vehicle

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Automotive Glazing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 140: Automotive Glazing Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Automotive Glazing Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Argentinean Automotive Glazing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025

Table 143: Automotive Glazing Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Automotive Glazing Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 145: Automotive Glazing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Automotive Glazing Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Automotive Glazing Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Automotive Glazing Market in Brazil by Vehicle Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Automotive Glazing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Automotive Glazing Market Share Analysis

by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 151: Automotive Glazing Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Automotive Glazing Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Automotive Glazing Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Automotive Glazing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Automotive Glazing Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Automotive Glazing Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Automotive Glazing Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Automotive Glazing Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 159: Automotive Glazing Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Automotive Glazing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 161: Automotive Glazing Market in Rest of Latin America

by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Automotive Glazing Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Automotive Glazing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 164: Automotive Glazing Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Automotive Glazing Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Automotive Glazing Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 167: Automotive Glazing Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Automotive Glazing Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Automotive Glazing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: The Middle East Automotive Glazing Historic Market

by Vehicle Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 171: Automotive Glazing Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Glazing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Iranian Automotive Glazing Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 174: Automotive Glazing Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Iranian Market for Automotive Glazing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Automotive Glazing Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Automotive Glazing Market Share Analysis by

Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Automotive Glazing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 179: Automotive Glazing Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Automotive Glazing Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Israeli Automotive Glazing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018-2025

Table 182: Automotive Glazing Market in Israel in US$ Thousand

by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Automotive Glazing Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Glazing in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Automotive Glazing Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Automotive Glazing Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Automotive Glazing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 188: Automotive Glazing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Automotive Glazing Market by Vehicle

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Automotive Glazing Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Automotive Glazing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Automotive Glazing Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Automotive Glazing Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Automotive Glazing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Automotive Glazing Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Automotive Glazing Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Automotive Glazing Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Automotive Glazing Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Automotive Glazing Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Automotive Glazing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Automotive Glazing Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 202: African Automotive Glazing Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Automotive Glazing Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 204: Automotive Glazing Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: African Automotive Glazing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Vehicle Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Automotive Glazing Market in Africa by Vehicle Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Automotive Glazing Market Share Breakdown by

Vehicle Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ASAHI GLASS

CENTRAL GLASS

CHI MEI CORPORATION

CORNING

COVESTRO AG

FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP

GUARDIAN INDUSTRIES

IDEMITSU KOSAN

KRD SICHERHEITSTECHNIK GMBH

MITSUBISHI ENGINEERING-PLASTICS CORPORATION

NIPPON SHEET GLASS

PILKINGTON NORTH AMERICA

PITTSBURGH GLASS WORKS

SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

TEIJIN LTD.

TRINSEO

WEBASTO SE

XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS

FREEGLASS GMBH & CO. KG.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

