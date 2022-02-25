Global Automotive HUD Industry Outlook Report, 2022 to 2027, Featuring Bosch, Continental, DENSO, Panasonic, Nippon Seiki, Yazaki, and Visteon Among Many Other Key Competitors

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive HUD Market by Technology (AR-HUD, Conventional HUD), HUD Type (Combiner, Windshield), PC Class (Economy, Mid-Segment, Luxury), Level of Autonomy, Dimension, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, EV Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive HUD market is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2027 from USD 1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period. Some of the key players in the market are Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Denso (Japan), Visteon (US), Nippon Seiki (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Pioneer (Japan), and Yazaki (Japan).

The increase in the variety of connected features available in a passenger car and the safety and convenience attached to them have increased the demand for connected vehicles that provide superior convenience, comfort, and entertainment. The increase in the time spent inside a car due to traffic congestions has increased the demand for in-car connected features. Advanced HUDs are an indispensable part of connected vehicles.

Connected cars provide audio and visual entertainment from infotainment units and enhance the driving experience by providing convenience and safety features such as navigation, real-time traffic, and parking space updates. Today, cars also have wireless connectivity systems for the timely upgrade of the operating systems. The increase in the demand for connected car solutions is thus expected to drive the automotive head-up display (HUD) market.

Mid-segment car segment is projected to be the fastest-growing vehicle class during the forecast period



Toyota, Nissan, Honda, and Ford are the leading manufacturers of mid-segment cars, which are priced generally between USD 25,000 and USD 50,000. Mid-size segment cars are mostly integrated with combiner type of HUD because of the high cost attached to the installation of windshield projected HUD. Combiner HUDs offer cost-effective systems with a compact field of view and limited color definition.

For the mid-segment market, combiner HUD system features suffice optical quality and increased brightness. This technology satisfies OEM's compact space requirements, thereby increasing the adoption and demand of the technology. The combiner type HUD, in contrast to windshield HUD, utilizes a small plastic screen between the steering wheel and the windscreen and is smaller and significantly more cost-effective.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to increasingly adopt this technology as North America and Europe have already adopted this technology. The Asia Pacific HUD market for mid-segment cars is expected to hold the largest share as the region has a higher volume of production.



The conventional HUD segment is estimated to be the largest automotive HUD market, by technology



Conventional HUDs were initially developed for aviation and military applications; however, this innovation has slowly made its way into the automotive industry and is currently being considered among the prominent driver assistance systems. HUDs in airplanes display information regarding the position, radar information, flight path, acceleration, and real-time position, which helps pilots to react instantly. HUDs in automobiles display GPS information, speed, and engine details on the windshield.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing conventional HUD market during the forecast period. The major focus on the adoption of safety systems by Japanese and Chinese automotive OEMs is expected to drive the demand for conventional HUDs in the region. Japanese OEMs such as Honda and Toyota offer major ADAS features as standard across models, enabling drivers to monitor the surroundings of the vehicle without having to glance at the instrument clusters. ADAS warnings are displayed on the head-up display for a distraction-free driving experience.



North American automotive HUD market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period



As the demand for augmented reality is expected to increase during the forecast period, manufacturers of these components are contemplating introducing the latest display technologies such as OLED and AMOLED in vehicles. The US is expected to lead the automotive HUD market in the North America region due to the increase in automotive production and the developed market for advanced technologies. In addition, the region is witnessing a steady growth of semi-autonomous vehicles due to high investment in research & development. This would also act as a catalyst for the automotive HUD market.

Further, the increasing penetration of advanced electronics is expected to fuel the demand for automotive HUD systems. Mexico is estimated to be the second-largest North American automotive HUD market in 2022. Canada is estimated to account for the smallest share of the North American automotive HUD market in 2022. However, the growing demand for premium in-vehicle safety and comfort features to reduce driver distraction and improve communication between the driver and the vehicle are expected to create growth opportunities for the Canadian automotive HUD market.

Research Coverage



The report covers the automotive HUD market, by volume and value, on the basis of region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World), by HUD type (combiner HUD and windshield HUD), technology type (conventional HUD and augmented reality HUD), passenger car class (mid-segment cars, luxury cars, and economy cars), dimension type (2-D HUD and 3-D HUD), vehicle type (passenger car, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle), electric vehicle type (BEV, HEV, PHEV, and FCEV), level of autonomy (non-autonomous, semi-autonomous, and autonomous) and sales channel (OE market and aftermarket). This report contains various levels of industry analysis and company profiles, which highlight emerging and high-growth segments of this market, competitive mapping, and market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities, & challenges).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Awareness About Passenger and Vehicle Safety



Demand for Improvement of In-Vehicle Experience



Increasing Demand for Connected Vehicles



High Growth in Luxury and High-End Car Segments, Mainly in Emerging Markets



Integration of Advanced Technologies

Restraints

Requirement of Greater Space in Automotive Cockpit



Lack of Luminance & Brightness and High Power Consumption

Opportunities

Increased Demand for Semi-Autonomous and Electric Vehicles



Introduction of Portable HUDs at Lower Prices in Low and Middle Car Segments



Development of Comprehensive Voice-Operated Head-Up Display Systems



Increasing Investment in Automotive Head-Up Displays

Challenges

High Cost of Advanced Head-Up Display Systems



Required Technological Update

Case Studies

Aftermarket Head-Up Display (HUD) Devices by Navdy

Compact HUD System for Automotive Industry by Visteon

CP Industries HUD Glass Testing

Emerging Technologies to Develop and Evaluate In-Vehicle Intelligent Systems (Infotainment AR HUD)

The report contains various levels of analysis, including industry analysis, industry trends, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging and high-growth segments of the automotive HUD market, high-growth regions and countries, government initiatives, and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Companies Profiled

Robert Bosch

Continental AG

DENSO

Panasonic

Nippon Seiki

Yazaki Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Alps Alpine

JVCKenwood Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Renesas

Toshiba

Japan Display, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric

Texas Instruments

Microvision

Hudway

Nvidia

Magna International

Harman International

Valeo

Saint-Gobain

ZF Friedrichshafen

