Global Automotive HVAC Market Analysis 2020-2024, Featuring Key Players ADT, Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson, Control4 and United Technologies

The technologies in automotive HVAC have undergone significant change in recent years, with manpowered fans to automated fans. The rising wave of new technologies, such as zoning systems, smart thermostats and sensors, heat pumps, and air conditioning technologies are creating significant potential for automotive HVAC in various vehicles to provide better temperature variability, remote access, energy conservation, better air quality, and proper moisture regulations within the vehicle.



In the automotive HVAC market, various technologies such as manual and automatic technologies are used in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Increasing vehicle production and sales, rising demand for thermal comfort and automatic temperature control system in vehicles, stringent government regulations, and increasing preference towards comfortable driving experiences are creating new opportunities for various automotive HVAC technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the automotive HVAC market.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global automotive HVAC technology by application, technology, and the region as follows:



Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Some of the automotive HVAC companies profiled in this report include ADT, Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson, Control4, United Technologies, Siemens, Philips, Acuity Brands, and Vivint.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the automotive HVAC market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting the dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in automotive HVAC market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in automotive HVAC market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in automotive lighting technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have the potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this automotive HVAC market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this automotive HVAC technology space?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Automotive HVAC Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Automotive HVAC Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Automotive HVAC Market by Region

5.2. North American Automotive HVAC Technology Market

5.3. European Automotive HVAC Technology Market

5.4. APAC Automotive HVAC Technology Market

5.5. ROW Automotive HVAC Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Automotive HVAC Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Automotive HVAC Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. ADT

9.2. Honeywell

9.3. Johnson & Johnson

9.4. Control4

9.5. United Technologies

9.6. Siemens, Philips

9.7. Acuity Brands

9.8. Vivint



