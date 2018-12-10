Global Automotive Ignition System Market Outlook 2018-2022 - Increasing Demand for Passenger Vehicles Globally
The "Global Automotive Ignition System Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
One trend in the market is development of pencil and stick-type ignition coil.
Pencil ignition coils use full electronic ignition. They are attached directly to the spark plug. With this arrangement, a high voltage pulse is generated directly at the spark plug. The advantage of pencil ignition coil is that there is no cable loss. Its compact design is compatible with almost all engine types.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for passenger vehicles globally.
The increasing sales of various passenger vehicles, such as sedans, hatchbacks, minicars, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), multipurpose vehicles (MPVs), crossovers, and passenger vans, are driving the growth of the automotive ignition systems market. Sedan and hatchback segments contribute significantly to the global passenger vehicle market.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost pressures on automotive component manufacturers.
In the automotive industry, component manufacturers absorb most of the warranty costs and price pressure from the demand side. With increasing adoption of advanced technologies, the bargaining power of component suppliers of certain equipment and technologies has reduced.
Key Players
- BorgWarner
- Delphi Technologies
- DENSO
- Federal-Mogul
- HELLA
- Robert Bosch
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by region
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of pencil and stick-type ignition coil
- Emergence of vehicles with virtual key
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BorgWarner
- Delphi Technologies
- DENSO
- Federal-Mogul
- HELLA
- Robert Bosch
