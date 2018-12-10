Global Automotive Ignition System Market Outlook 2018-2022 - Increasing Demand for Passenger Vehicles Globally

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

One trend in the market is development of pencil and stick-type ignition coil.

Pencil ignition coils use full electronic ignition. They are attached directly to the spark plug. With this arrangement, a high voltage pulse is generated directly at the spark plug. The advantage of pencil ignition coil is that there is no cable loss. Its compact design is compatible with almost all engine types.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for passenger vehicles globally.

The increasing sales of various passenger vehicles, such as sedans, hatchbacks, minicars, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), multipurpose vehicles (MPVs), crossovers, and passenger vans, are driving the growth of the automotive ignition systems market. Sedan and hatchback segments contribute significantly to the global passenger vehicle market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost pressures on automotive component manufacturers.

In the automotive industry, component manufacturers absorb most of the warranty costs and price pressure from the demand side. With increasing adoption of advanced technologies, the bargaining power of component suppliers of certain equipment and technologies has reduced.

