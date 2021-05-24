Global Automotive Image Sensors Market | Europe to occupy 30% market share, faster growth expected in APAC | Technavio

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a Free Sample Report

Technavio's research study provides comprehensive information on the factors affecting the growth of the automotive image sensors market across the following regions.

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Automotive Image Sensors Market in Europe:

"Europe occupied about 30% of the market share in 2020 and the region is offering significant growth opportunities for market vendors. Technological advances and the presence of stringent regulations on vehicle emissions, safety features, and fuel efficiency will drive the market growth in Europe," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Factors such as the high adoption of light-duty vehicles, rapid urbanization, economic stability, a significant presence of automobile manufacturers, increasing demand for navigation systems among consumers, and rising adoption of smartphones will be crucial in driving the growth of the market in Europe. The revenue contribution to the market in Europe will be maximum from countries such as France, Germany, and the UK.

Automotive image sensors Market in North America:

"Automakers operating in North America are increasingly adopting ADAS, driver support, and autonomy features in their vehicles. Besides, the increasing sales of high-end vehicles and the establishment of vehicle manufacturing plants in Mexico by major automakers will have a positive impact on the growth of the market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The market is expected to register a 26.90% CAGR in North America during 2021-2025. Factors such as the rising adoption of autonomous vehicles and the introduction of legislation to permit the testing of automated vehicles will be crucial in driving the automotive image sensors market growth in North America. The revenue contribution to the market in North America will be maximum from the US.

Automotive Image Sensors Market in APAC:

"Automobile sales have increased significantly over the years in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Indonesia. Governments in these countries are making significant investments in infrastructure development and industrialization. Besides, automakers such as Honda, Renault, Kia, and BMW are introducing features such as ADAS to comply with stringent regulations, which is subsequently fostering the growth of the market in focus," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The market is expected to register a 35.58% CAGR in APAC during the forecast period. The entry of luxury car manufacturers and rising concerns over vehicle safety will fuel the growth of the automotive image sensors market in APAC. China is the major market for automotive image sensors in the region.

Know about the major factors impacting the growth of the market across other regions by downloading our free sample report:

www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41031



The global automotive image sensors market is driven by the following factors:

Regulatory standards with respect to image sensor quality

Stringent regulations to increase adoption of advanced safety systems

Steady growth of camera-based ADAS market

Based on the technology, the report segments the automotive image sensors market by driver support system, ADAS, and autonomy.

The driver assistance system segment registered maximum growth in the market in 2020. The segment is driven by the growing need to prevent vehicle accidents. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Subscribe to our most popular "Lite Plan" at only $ 3000 per year and avail following benefits

View 3 reports monthly!

Download 3 reports annually!

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights!

Top vendors highlighted in the Automotive Image Sensors Market Report:

The report offers insights on key products offered and business strategies adopted by major vendors including,

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Gentex Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

OmniVision Technologies Inc.

Browse Related Reports:

Customers who bought this report also purchased,

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio's Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/automotive-image-sensorsmarket

Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-image-sensors-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

