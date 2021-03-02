Global Automotive In-Cabin 3D Sensing Technology Market Report 2021: Market Penetration for Level 2 Cars and Expected Market Penetration for Level 3 and Above

DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Cabin 3D Sensing Technology Market Analysis - Edition 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on In-cabin 3D Sensing Technology and Market Analysis is an outcome of our unparallel research database on automotive 3D sensing industry and ~800 interviews in last 2 years with leading brands in the automotive industry.



The report analyzes the market penetration of in-cabin 3D sensing system for level 2 cars and expected market penetration for level 3 and above vehicles. The report also analyzes all the different methods for analyzing the driver behavior and gesture recognition for infotainment system - structured light technique and TOF technique.



With this research, we aim to bring a fact-based evaluation of the 3D sensing in in-cabin system and help you create your next go-to market strategy to position yourself as a key player in this swiftly evolving landscape.



The report focuses on 5 major aspects of the market:

Customers Analysis (OEMs/Tier1s/Autonomous Driving New Entrants) - Requirements, Autonomy Capabilities for Level 3 and above, Maturity of Autonomous Driving, Ambitions for Level 3 and above systems, R&D spend (current and planned) for ADAS and AD, Focus on Autonomy (Highway Driving and Urban Driving), and Systems Developed for In-cabin Monitoring and Gesture Recognition Suppliers Assessment (In-cabin 3D camera companies, 3D face recognition companies, IRIS recognition companies, Passengers/Occupant recognition companies, Gesture Recognition Companies) - Market Presence, Partnerships & Collaborations, Solutions Provided, and Future Plans Development Strategies Adopted by Leading Players to gain Market Share Market Size Estimation and Forecast - Shipment, Revenue, and Pricing Trends Sub-component level analysis of in-cabin 3D sensing system (price breakdown, shipment, market size, and supplier mapping with OEMs/Tier1s/Technology Providers) - 3D camera module, NIR sensor, VCSEL illumination, software & computing, 3D system design, and optical elements

This study In-cabin 3D Sensing Technology includes:

Market penetration of ADAS and autonomous driving technology by levels of automation in passenger and commercial vehicles industry

Market penetration of in-cabin 3D sensing camera technologies for driver monitoring, gesture recognition, occupant monitoring, iris recognition, and face recognition across level 2 and above OEM vehicles by brands, models, and trim levels

70+ OEMs and new autonomous vehicles companies analyzed which are actively integrating in-cabin 3D sensing sensors in their vehicle models

3D sensing system design, software, and computing solutions providers and their customers analyzed

3D sensing camera sub-component level analysis - CMOS image sensors, VCSEL, and optics suppliers analyzed

Shipments, market size, and pricing analysis of in-cabin 3D camera sensors along with the sub-component market analysis is exhaustively covered in this research study

Supply chain mapping - who is supplying to whom is covered in this report by OEM models

Detailed analysis on the strategic developments witnessed in recent couple of years are analyzed in this research study

Market share analysis of CMOS image sensor players, VCSEL players, 3D system, software, and computing players, and Tier 1 suppliers is covered in this report

The report answers to majority of stakeholders in the in-cabin 3D sensing ecosystem:

OEMs

Robotic Vehicle Manufacturers

Tier 1s

Autonomous Driving Solutions Providers

In-cabin monitoring solutions companies

Driver monitoring camera companies

IR camera suppliers

IRIS recognition solutions providers

VCSEL suppliers

3D software and computing solutions providers, among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. List of Companies Researched

2. Research Scope Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook and Forecast

3.1. Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Vehicle Sales in 2020

3.2. Demand Expected to Normalise Post 2021

3.3. Total Addressable Market for In-Cabin Sensing Technology

3.4. In-Cabin Sensing Equipped Vehicles Demand by Levels of Autonomy

3.5. In-Cabin Sensing Systems Shipments by Regional Markets

3.6. In-Cabin Sensing Technology Tam Value and Forecast

4. Market Growth Drivers

5. In-Cabin Sensing Systems and Their Applications

6. In-Cabin Sensing Technologies

6.1. Nir Camera Sensing for In-Cabin Monitoring

6.2. Radar Sensing for In-Cabin Monitoring

7. Industry Overview

7.1. DMS And/Or OMS Applications by Oems (Existing and Planned)

7.2. DMS And/Or OMS Solution Developers

7.3. OEM Partnership With DMS Suppliers

7.4. Tier 1 Partnership With DMS Suppliers

Companies Mentioned

Affectiva

Ambarella

Aptiv

Arcsoft

ARM

Audi

Autoliv

bitsensing Inc.

BMW

Bosch [Robert Bosch GmbH]

Byton

Caaresys

Cadillac

Denso Corporation

EDGE3

Edgetensor Technologies Inc.

Eyeris

Eyesight Technologies (Cipia)

Eyeware

Faurecia

FCA

Ford

FotoNation (Xperi company)

HELLA

Hyundai

Hyundai Mobis

idrive AI

Jaguar(JRL)

Jungo

Lexus

Mercedes Benz

Nauto

Nvidia

NXP

ON Semiconductor

Optalert

Osram

Path Partner

pmdtechnologies ag

PUX

Qualcomm

Renesas

Samsung

Seeing Machine

SenseTime

Smart Radar Systems

SmartEye

Sony Depthsensing Solutions

Subaru

Tesla

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Untouch Technology

Valeo

Vayyar

Veoneer

Visteon

Volvo

WM Motors

Xilinx

ZF

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bkpptc



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

