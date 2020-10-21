Global Automotive Intake Manifold Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Intake Manifold estimated at US$47.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Composites, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aluminum segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR



The Automotive Intake Manifold market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.



Plastics Segment to Record 1.7% CAGR



In the global Plastics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Magneti Marelli SpA

MAHLE GmbH

Mann+Hummel GmbH

Rochling SE & Co. KG









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automotive Intake Manifold Market - A Prelude

Competition

Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Intake Manifold Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Need for Reducing Automobile Weight, Improve Fuel Efficiency,

and Comply with Evolving Tailpipe Emission Regulations Drive

Use of Composites in Intake Manifold

Automotive Industry Places High Priority on Lightweighting

Trend: Breakdown of Demand (in Billion Lbs) for Lightweight

Materials and Conventional Materials for the Years 2010,

2018, and 2025

Lightweight Material Use in Automotive Industry: Percentage

Breakdown of Material Mix for 2010 and 2030

Need to Achieve Emission Reduction Targets Drives Auto Industry

towards Lightweight Materials including Metal Foam: Emission

Reduction Targets of Select Countries for 2020 and 2025

European Regulations Compel Automotive OEMs to Reduce CO2

Emissions: Average CO2 Emissions Per Km of Cars Sold Annually

in Europe for 2010 VS Target 2020 and Target 2025

Automobile Production and Sales Dynamics: A Significant

Influencer of Demand Patterns in Automotive Intake Manifold

Market

World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the

Period 2015-2023

Growing Sales of EVs and Falling Sales of Automobiles with ICEs

Present Challenges for Intake Manifold Market

Global Sales of EVs and ICE Automobiles in Millions for the

Years 2019, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Electric Vehicle Production Volume in Millions for the Years

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Variable Length Intake Manifold: Growing in Prominence

Noise with Plastic: A Persistent Issue Confronting Intake

Suppliers

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automotive Intake Manifold

Working of Automotive Intake Manifold



