Global Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor Market (2019 to 2024) - Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities

The technologies in automotive intelligent battery sensor have undergone significant change in recent years, with low range sensors to high range sensors. The rising wave of new technologies such as SoX status sensor, CAN sensor, LIN sensor, and smart shunt sensors technologies are creating significant potential for automotive intelligent battery sensor due to CO2 reduction, avoid vehicle breakdown caused by early warning of battery breakdown, and provides battery's state-of-charge (SOC), state-of-health (SOH), state-of-function (SOF).



In this market, various technologies are used which include LIN (local interconnect network), CAN (controller area network), and MCU (motor controller unit). Rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, increase in vehicle production, and the rising emission concerns are creating opportunities for various automotive intelligent battery sensor technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the automotive intelligent battery sensor market.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global automotive intelligent battery sensor technology by application, technology, and region.



Some of the automotive intelligent battery sensor companies profiled in this report include Hella, Continental, Bosch, Furukawa Electric, NXP, Vishay, Texas Instrument, Denso, Ams, Inomatic, and TE Connectivity.



Key Questions Answered:



What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the automotive intelligent battery sensor market? Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in automotive intelligent battery sensor market? What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space? What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in automotive intelligent battery sensor market? What are the latest developments in automotive intelligent battery sensor technologies? Which companies are leading these developments? Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market? Who are the major players in this automotive intelligent battery sensor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are strategic growth opportunities in this automotive intelligent battery sensor technology space?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. LIN (Local Interconnect Network)

4.2.2. CAN (Controller Area Network)

4.2.3. MCU (Motor Controller Unit)

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Passenger Cars

4.3.1.1. LIN (Local Interconnect Network)

4.3.1.2. CAN (Controller Area Network)

4.3.1.3. MCU (Motor Controller Unit)

4.3.2. Light Commercial Vehicles

4.3.2.1. LIN (Local Interconnect Network)

4.3.2.2. CAN (Controller Area Network)

4.3.2.3. MCU (Motor Controller Unit)

4.3.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicles

4.3.3.1. LIN (Local Interconnect Network)

4.3.3.2. CAN (Controller Area Network)

4.3.3.3. MCU (Motor Controller Unit)



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor Market by Region

5.2. North American Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor Technology Market

5.3. European Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor Technology Market

5.3.2. German Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor Technology Market

5.3.3. French Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor Technology Market

5.4. APAC Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor Technology Market

5.5. ROW Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor Market by Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Automotive Intelligent Battery Sensor Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Hella

9.2. Continental

9.3. Bosch

9.4. Furukawa Electric

9.5. NXP

9.6. Vishay

9.7. Texas Instrument

9.8. Denso

9.9. Ams

9.10.Inomatic



