Global Automotive Intelligent Tire And Sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the 2019-2027

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Intelligent Tire And Sensor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Intelligent Tire And Sensor Market include ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Tymtix Technologies, NXP Semiconductors N.V., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Schrader TPMS Solutions, Revvo Technologies Inc., Pirelli & C. S.p.A., Nexen Tire Corporation, Michelin, Infineon Technologies AG, Hankook Tires, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Bridgestone Corporation, and The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited.

Some of the factors boosting the market are rising push from governments as well as consumers to ensure road safety, the need for cost-effective tire maintenance, and increased vehicle data for connected vehicles. However, the lack of standardization for tire-pressure monitoring system sensors is hampering the growth of the market.

Automotive intelligent tire and sensor are very useful in improving fleet management, as they help in decreasing the expenses of the tires, upgrade fuel efficiency as well as limit vehicle breakdowns, thereby offering advantages like fuel efficiency, long-lasting tyres, less number of accidents, optimised fleet management, and minimising the carbon dioxide emissions.

Based on the vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increased production of commercial vehicle and demand for better tire performance in commercial vehicles.

By geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the strict regulations implemented by the government to ensure the safety of the passengers.

Vehicle Types Covered:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Sales Channels Covered:

Aftermarket

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

