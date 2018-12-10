Global Automotive Intelligent Tires Industry Outlook to 2022 - Bridgestone, Continental, MICHELIN, Pirelli, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, and The Yokohama Rubber are Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

One trend in the market is preferable use of intelligent tires in platooning systems. The platooning concept (enabled by automated driving technologies) has been addressed as the future of the transportation industry. In a platoon, multiple vehicles travel at an aerodynamically efficient distance and drive cooperatively by maintaining the distance at high speeds. The platoon is akin to a train's compartment-like arrangement, but the vehicles in the platoon are physically disconnected.

According to the report, one driver in the market is progress toward connected cars. Vehicle makers are developing cars with internet connectivity that can transfer information automatically when an event occurs. Cars that can use internet connectivity to transfer information to the concerned stakeholder open multiple avenues for advancements, especially with bringing connectivity options to individual vehicle components like tires

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is commercial viability of intelligent tires. Intelligent tires require advanced connectivity systems; hardware consisting of an array of sensors; supporting vehicle hardware and software. and subscription services to operate. Equipping a vehicle with intelligent tires will significantly increase production costs, driving up vehicle prices.

Key Players

Bridgestone

Continental

MICHELIN

Pirelli

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Yokohama Rubber

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

CVs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Preferable use of intelligent tires in platooning systems

Use of IMU sensors in intelligent tires

Proposal for use of battery-less sensors in intelligent tires

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bridgestone

Continental

MICHELIN

Pirelli

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Yokohama Rubber

