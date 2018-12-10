Global Automotive Intelligent Tires Industry Outlook to 2022 - Bridgestone, Continental, MICHELIN, Pirelli, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, and The Yokohama Rubber are Dominating
One trend in the market is preferable use of intelligent tires in platooning systems. The platooning concept (enabled by automated driving technologies) has been addressed as the future of the transportation industry. In a platoon, multiple vehicles travel at an aerodynamically efficient distance and drive cooperatively by maintaining the distance at high speeds. The platoon is akin to a train's compartment-like arrangement, but the vehicles in the platoon are physically disconnected.
According to the report, one driver in the market is progress toward connected cars. Vehicle makers are developing cars with internet connectivity that can transfer information automatically when an event occurs. Cars that can use internet connectivity to transfer information to the concerned stakeholder open multiple avenues for advancements, especially with bringing connectivity options to individual vehicle components like tires
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is commercial viability of intelligent tires. Intelligent tires require advanced connectivity systems; hardware consisting of an array of sensors; supporting vehicle hardware and software. and subscription services to operate. Equipping a vehicle with intelligent tires will significantly increase production costs, driving up vehicle prices.
Key Players
- Bridgestone
- Continental
- MICHELIN
- Pirelli
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber
- The Yokohama Rubber
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- CVs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Preferable use of intelligent tires in platooning systems
- Use of IMU sensors in intelligent tires
- Proposal for use of battery-less sensors in intelligent tires
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bridgestone
- Continental
- MICHELIN
- Pirelli
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber
- The Yokohama Rubber
