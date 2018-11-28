Global Automotive Intelligent Tires Market 2018-2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 105 pages, November 2018



About this market

Connected cars increase opportunities for developing advanced safety features that can alert, medical services, police authorities, and other vehicles regarding any issues or accidents occurred on the road. Also, the need for medical assistance can be automatically conveyed. Adoption of intelligent tires are expected to increase with the development of connected cars in the automotive industry. Intelligent tires collect information regarding increased tire temperature and low tire pressure to calculate the possibility of a tire blowout and convey the same to the operator using the connected cars telematics system. Thus, all these factors will drive the automotive intelligent tires market growth during the forecast period.



Market Overview

Progress toward connected cars

Vehicle makers are developing cars with internet connectivity that can transfer information automatically when an event occurs. Cars that can use internet connectivity to transfer information to the concerned stakeholder open multiple avenues for advancements, especially with bringing connectivity options to individual vehicle components like tires.

Commercial viability of intelligent tires

Intelligent tires require advanced connectivity systems; hardware consisting of an array of sensors; supporting vehicle hardware and software. and subscription services to operate. Equipping a vehicle with intelligent tires will significantly increase production costs, driving up vehicle prices.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the automotive intelligent tires market during the 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and The Yokohama Rubber the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the progress toward connected cars and preferable use of intelligent tires in platooning systems, will provide considerable growth opportunities to automotive intelligent tire manufactures. Bridgestone, Continental, MICHELIN, Pirelli, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, and The Yokohama Rubber are some of the major companies covered in this report.



