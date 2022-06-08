Global Automotive Interiors Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Interiors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive interiors market reached a value of US$ 144.22 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 197.73 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Automotive interiors refer to a set of various integrated essential components that are designed for providing grip, ensuring comfort, and improving the aesthetic appeal and overall performance of the vehicles. They include headliners, door panels, cockpit modules, dashboards, and seats that are usually manufactured from varying materials, such as fabrics, rubber, composites, plastics, and wood.

Automobiles can be added with additional interior trims and upholstery adornments to enhance the quality, prevent stains, extend the life of the vehicle, and provide a superior feel to the interiors. Consequently, automotive interiors are extensively employed in passenger cars and commercial vehicles.



With the significant expansion in the automotive sector, there has been an increasing demand for luxurious vehicles with premium features and advanced safety arrangements. This can be attributed to the rising security concerns amongst consumers, inflating disposable incomes, rapid urbanization and changing preferences, specifically in the developing regions, which represents as the prime factor currently driving the market growth.

In line with this, the large-scale integration of various advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled entertainment systems, hands-free connectivity, and global positioning systems (GPS) in automobiles to improve the driving experience is acting as another growth-inducing factor. This is further assists users to receive telephone calls, stream music through connecting mobile application and offer access to satellite radio on touchscreen dashboards.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of bio-based plastics, including bio-PET (polyethene terephthalate) and bio-polyester to design automobile interiors for reducing vehicular weight and ensuring flexibility, is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as the escalating trend of customization and extensive strategic collaborations amongst key players for introducing innovative automotive interior solutions to meet the evolving consumer needs, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Adient plc, Continental AG, Draxlmaier Group, Grupo Antolin, International Automotive Components Group (Lear Corporation), JVCKENWOOD Corporation, KYOCERA Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Boshoku Corporation and Yanfeng Automotive Interior Systems Co. Ltd.



