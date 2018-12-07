Global Automotive Junction Box Market Opportunity Forecast to 2022: The Increasing Electronic Applications in Vehicles is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Junction Box Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive junction box market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 8% during the forecast period.

One trend in the market is functional integration of junction box. Junction boxes primarily come of use in enclosing electrical connections in a vehicle. Relay boxes in vehicles allow low electric currents to come in close contact and control bigger currents. Fuses protect the wiring in electrical circuits from short circuits Integrating passive junction box features with electronic module functionality provides various advantages in terms of weight and size reductions.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing electronic applications in vehicles. The global automotive industry is witnessing the emergence of advanced automotive electronics systems and related technologies. The increasing electrification of electronics in the industry is leading to the development of intelligent mobility solutions and technologies. Automobiles today have enhanced functionalities and are energy-efficient as they are equipped with advanced electronics.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is shortened product life cycle of electrical systems challenging the market dynamics of automotive junction box. Technological innovations and higher consumer expectations have reduced the average lifecycle of automobiles in general, and this is pressurizing manufacturers of wiring harnesses and automotive electronics to cater to the growing needs of OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. In the past, the automotive industry experienced a gradual product lifecycle, with a vehicle's average shelf life ranging from eight to 10 years.

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Tata AutoComp Systems and TE Connectivity the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing electronic applications in vehicles and functional integration of junction box, will provide considerable growth opportunities to automotive junction box manufactures.

