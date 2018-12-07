Global Automotive Junction Box Market Opportunity Forecast to 2022: The Increasing Electronic Applications in Vehicles is Driving Growth
16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Junction Box Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive junction box market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 8% during the forecast period.
One trend in the market is functional integration of junction box. Junction boxes primarily come of use in enclosing electrical connections in a vehicle. Relay boxes in vehicles allow low electric currents to come in close contact and control bigger currents. Fuses protect the wiring in electrical circuits from short circuits Integrating passive junction box features with electronic module functionality provides various advantages in terms of weight and size reductions.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing electronic applications in vehicles. The global automotive industry is witnessing the emergence of advanced automotive electronics systems and related technologies. The increasing electrification of electronics in the industry is leading to the development of intelligent mobility solutions and technologies. Automobiles today have enhanced functionalities and are energy-efficient as they are equipped with advanced electronics.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is shortened product life cycle of electrical systems challenging the market dynamics of automotive junction box. Technological innovations and higher consumer expectations have reduced the average lifecycle of automobiles in general, and this is pressurizing manufacturers of wiring harnesses and automotive electronics to cater to the growing needs of OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. In the past, the automotive industry experienced a gradual product lifecycle, with a vehicle's average shelf life ranging from eight to 10 years.
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Tata AutoComp Systems and TE Connectivity the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing electronic applications in vehicles and functional integration of junction box, will provide considerable growth opportunities to automotive junction box manufactures.
Market Trends
Key Players
- Functional Integration of Junction Box
- Light-Weight and Heat Resistant Composites for Electrical Components Benefitting Automotive Junction Box Market
- Increasing Popularity of Autonomous Vehicles
- Continental
- Fujikura
- Lear
- Tata AutoComp Systems
- TE Connectivity
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE
- Segmentation by vehicle type
- Comparison by vehicle type
- Conventional passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Conventional commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Electric passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Electric commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by vehicle type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Functional integration of junction box
- Light-weight and heat resistant composites for electrical components benefitting automotive junction box market
- Increasing popularity of autonomous vehicles
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Continental
- Fujikura
- Lear
- Tata AutoComp Systems
- TE Connectivity
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9vj7kn/global_automotive?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article