Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024: Growing Popularity of AVI / Increasing Popularity of Autonomous Vehicles / Rising Adoption of Entry-and-Go Keyless Systems
Mar 21, 2019, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Keyless Entry System Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive keyless entry system market size is expected to produce around 180 million units by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 8% during 2018-2024.
The increasing investments in developing connected vehicles using telematics, keyless entry systems, digital clusters, and high-end infotainment systems will fuel the transformation of the global market. The leading OEMs and electronic suppliers are actively investing in reducing the cost of these systems to fuel the penetration of these devices in the smaller cars and commercial vehicle segment in the market. The market research report on the global automotive keyless entry system market offers analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.
The report considers the present scenario of the global automotive keyless entry system market and its market dynamics for the period 20192024. It covers a detailed overview of the various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study includes both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.
Automotive Keyless Entry System Market - Dynamics
The growing popularity and introduction of safety standards in the autonomous driving platform will positively impact the development of the market. The various regulatory initiatives from the past couple of years to improve vehicle security will create lucrative opportunities in the market. The influx of security systems in emerging nations of China and India will enable vendors to invest in these regions over the next few years. The introduction of these systems in the mass mid-segment vehicles such as hatchbacks and light commercial vehicles will boost the revenues in the global automotive keyless entry system market.
The increasing adoption of advanced sensors in vehicles is resulting in the transformation of the global automotive keyless entry system market. The road transport regulatory bodies or various countries have started to mandate some security features and systems that should be implemented in the automobiles to increase the safety of the occupants as well as the pedestrians and other vehicles on the road in the market.
The integration of passive safety features like seatbelts, airbags, stronger chassis and electronic and sensor-guided features like rearview displays, blind spot displays, braking systems, traction control, and obstacle identifiers will help reduce fatalities associated with road accidents and increase the safety of the vehicles in the market. Some of the intuitive systems developed in the market feature not only functionality to identify obstacles and alerting the driver, but also are able to take decisive actions on behalf of the driver if the driver's response is a bit delayed.
The rising demand to integrate more sensors in the automobiles to make them more intelligent and automated will result in the evolution of the automotive industry. The rapid developments in automotive sensors and an increasing need for security and convenience will augment the growth of the global automotive keyless entry system market.
