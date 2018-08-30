Global Automotive Labels Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are 3M, Avery Dennison, CCL Industries, Lintec & Tesa

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Labels Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive labels market to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automotive Labels Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of different types of automotive labels including pressure sensitive labels, heat transfer labels, in-mold labels and other labels.







Automotive labels are information carrying pieces made of different materials such as paper, films and polymers and attached to the product surface by adhesives, heat or molding. The information is printed through different methods and is required for marketing or regulatory compliance purposes. Automotive labels are subjected to harsh chemical environments, challenging substrates and stresses imposed by vehicle wear and tear.







With advancement in smart label technologies such as NFC, QR and RFID that can communicate with scanning devices, automotive vendors are increasingly integrating these technologies with automotive labels. These tags are used to store basic information such as URLs, product serial numbers and related information that includes manufacturing date. These technologies can be used for marketing purposes, identifying products and processing them in assembly lines and tracking the origin and destination of goods. The growing trend of adoption of smart label technologies is expected to drive the growth of the automotive labels market throughout the forecast period







According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing automotive industry in emerging economies. The number of electric cars grew by 150% worldwide in 2016-17 compared to in 2015-16. The number of electric buses also doubled during this period. The number of labels per car will rise due to the increasing number of electronic components in the automobiles, to maintain safety and supply chain norms. Thus, the growth in automotive industry will subsequently lead to the growth of the automotive label industry during the next five years.







Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increasing cost of raw materials required for the manufacturing of automotive labels. The cost of paper and films increased by 3% and 5% respectively in 2017.The shortage of ethylene and polyurethanes led to a rise in adhesive cost by 4% in 2017. The rising cost of petroleum has also contributed to the increasing cost of polyethylene glycol, a key raw material for pressure sensitive labels. These rising costs of raw materials have impacted the profit margins of competing vendors negatively, thus hampering the growth of automotive labels industry.







Key vendors

3M

Avery Dennison

CCL Industries

Lintec

Tesa

Key Topics Covered:







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Pressure-sensitive labels - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Heat transfer labels - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

In-mold labels - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Other labels - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE







PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Smart label technologies

Green marketing of automobiles

Increase in enterprise labeling

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M

Avery Dennison

CCL Industries

Lintec

tesa

PART 15: APPENDIX







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/26ltqs/global_automotive?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

