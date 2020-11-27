Global Automotive Laser Headlight Market 2019-2020 & 2027 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Laser Headlight - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automotive Laser Headlight market accounted for $1.89 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $15.40 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 30.0% during the forecast period.

Growing sales of luxury vehicles equipped with advanced lighting systems, inclination towards comfort and safety features and rising awareness on energy-efficient lighting systems are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high cost of automotive laser headlight is restraining the market growth.

Laser headlights are the automotive components used for lighting the road surface to increase safety, and also to avoid risk of accidents. Laser headlights are an innovative technology used in the automobiles, where laser beams not actually shot on the road instead lasers fires beams on the mirrors incorporated into the headlight system, and later the mirror focuses the beams into a yellow phosphorous filled lens which eventually emits high intensity white light.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicles segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the rise in the production of passenger vehicles across the globe. Rise in penetration of advanced safety features in passenger vehicles is estimated to further boost the automotive laser headlight market across the globe. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of prominent automotive industries in China, Japan, and India that leads to consistent rise in vehicle production.

Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Laser Headlight Market include OSRAM, Hella GmbH & Co KGaA, Koito manufacturing Co Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Laser Component, Marelli Holdings Co Ltd, Palomar Technologies, Robert Bosch, SLD Laser, Soraalaser, Valeo and ZKW Group.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Laser Headlight Market, By Power Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 35W

5.3 40W

5.4 60W



6 Global Automotive Laser Headlight Market, By Vehicle Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Commercial Vehicles

6.2.1 Heavy Commerial Vehice

6.2.2 Light Commercial Vehicle

6.3 Passenger Vehicles

6.3.1 Compact Cars

6.3.2 Luxury Cars

6.3.3 Mid-Sized Cars

6.3.4 Small Cars

6.3.5 SUVs & Crossovers

6.3.6 Motorcycles



7 Global Automotive Laser Headlight Market, By Sales Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aftermarket

7.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



8 Global Automotive Laser Headlight Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Intelligent

8.3 Conventional



9 Global Automotive Laser Headlight Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Tail Lights

9.3 Head Lights



10 Global Automotive Laser Headlight Market, By Geography



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 OSRAM

12.2 Hella GmbH & Co KGaA

12.3 Koito manufacturing Co Ltd

12.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.5 Laser Component

12.6 Marelli Holdings Co Ltd

12.7 Palomar Technologies

12.8 Robert Bosch

12.9 SLD Laser

12.10 Soraalaser

12.11 Valeo

12.12 ZKW Group



