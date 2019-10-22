Global Automotive Mold Markets, 2018 & 2019-2024 - Emergence of Lightweight Trend & Focus on Market for Auto Engine Peripherals
Oct 22, 2019, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Mold Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive mold market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period 2018-2024.
The global automotive mold industry is set to witness the launch of virtual molding via enhanced digital software. The introduction of new energy vehicles (electric ones) in the automobile market is one of the key growth opportunity for automotive mold manufacturers. A significant factor driving the mold demand in new energy vehicles is the high degree of lightweight hot-pressing parts adoption. There have been significant developments in the new energy vehicles segment. Backed by favorable government initiatives, the the new energy vehicle market is expected to witness growth in the coming years.
Automotive Mold Market: Segmentation
This research report includes detailed market segmentation by technology, application, vehicle type, and geography. Casting molds have witnessed a steady growth in the market as this technology offers consistent part quality, decreases the tooling cost, and offers excellent part-to-part repeatability. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the casting mold segment.
Further, the growing innovation is encouraging vendors to enhance die-casting mold offerings. Compression molds are increasingly finding their application in cockpits, air outlet grilles, and mirror shells. Hydroforming mold and forging mold are in demand due to the growing demand for lightweight components in the automotive industry.
The exterior parts segment dominated the global automotive mold market in 2018. Exterior parts are widely molded worldwide in the automotive market as they are crucial for the vehicle's outer body. The segment is expected to grow due to the increased demand for exterior parts from emerging markets. The rise in demand for strong vehicles and durability is expected to drive the interior parts market during the forecast period.
The passenger cars segment dominates the automotive mold market for vehicle type category. The consistent demand for molds and persistent, innovative offerings by automakers is the major driver for the considerable demand for passenger cars. The demand for light commercial vehicles has remained a substantial factor in the global automotive mold market.
