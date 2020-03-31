Global Automotive Motors Industry
Mar 31, 2020, 12:10 ET
NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Automotive Motors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$12.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.7%. DC Brushed Motors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$20 Billion by the year 2025, DC Brushed Motors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797990/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$450.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$388.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, DC Brushed Motors will reach a market size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- BorgWarner, Inc.
- Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG
- Buhler Motor GmbH
- Calsonic Kansei Corporation
- Continental AG
- Denso Corporation
- IFB Automotive Private Limited
- Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.
- Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd.
- Magna International, Inc.
- MAHLE GmbH
- Mitsuba Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Nidec Corporation
- Ricardo PLC
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Siemens AG
- Valeo SA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797990/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Automotive Motors: An Overview
Asia-Pacific Leading the Electric Motors Market for Electric
Vehicles
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Motors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
( in %): 2019 & 2025
Automotive Electric Motor Market by Leading Manufacturers
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
DC Brushless Motors on Demand
Rise in Adoption of Electric Vehicles Benefits Automotive
Motors Market
Electric Motors in Automotive Applications: Overview
Growing Automobile Production Fuels the Demand for Automotive
Motors
Indian Government Regulations Regarding Vehicular Safety Boost
the Demand for Automotive Motors
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Motors Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Automotive Motors Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Automotive Motors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: DC Brushed Motors (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: DC Brushed Motors (Product) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: DC Brushed Motors (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: DC Brushless Motors (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: DC Brushless Motors (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: DC Brushless Motors (Product) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Stepper Motors (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Stepper Motors (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Stepper Motors (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: PC (Vehicle) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: PC (Vehicle) Market Historic Review by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: PC (Vehicle) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: LCV (Vehicle) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: LCV (Vehicle) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: LCV (Vehicle) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: HCV (Vehicle) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: HCV (Vehicle) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: HCV (Vehicle) Market Percentage Share Distribution by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Performance Motors (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Performance Motors (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Performance Motors (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Comfort Motors (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Comfort Motors (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Comfort Motors (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Safety Motors (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Safety Motors (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Safety Motors (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Motors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Automotive Motors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Automotive Motors Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Automotive Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Automotive Motors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Automotive Motors Market in the United States by
Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Automotive Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Automotive Motors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Automotive Motors Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: Automotive Motors Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Automotive Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Automotive Motors Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Automotive Motors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Automotive Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Automotive Motors Historic Market Review by
Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Automotive Motors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Automotive Motors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Automotive Motors Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Automotive Motors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Automotive Motors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Automotive Motors Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Automotive Motors Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Market for Automotive Motors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Automotive Motors Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Automotive Motors Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Motors in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Japanese Automotive Motors Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Automotive Motors Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Automotive Motors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Automotive Motors Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Automotive Motors Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Chinese Automotive Motors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Automotive Motors Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Automotive Motors Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Automotive Motors in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Automotive Motors Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Automotive Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Motors Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: European Automotive Motors Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 68: Automotive Motors Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: European Automotive Motors Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Automotive Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 71: Automotive Motors Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Automotive Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Automotive Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 74: Automotive Motors Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Automotive Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Automotive Motors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 77: Automotive Motors Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: European Automotive Motors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 79: Automotive Motors Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: French Automotive Motors Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Automotive Motors Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Automotive Motors Market in France by Vehicle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: French Automotive Motors Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Automotive Motors Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Automotive Motors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: French Automotive Motors Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Automotive Motors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 88: Automotive Motors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Automotive Motors Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 90: German Automotive Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Automotive Motors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Automotive Motors Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Automotive Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Automotive Motors Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Automotive Motors Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: Automotive Motors Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 97: Italian Automotive Motors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Automotive Motors Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Automotive Motors Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Italian Automotive Motors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Automotive Motors Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Automotive Motors Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian Demand for Automotive Motors in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Automotive Motors Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Automotive Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Motors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Automotive Motors Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Automotive Motors Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Motors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Automotive Motors Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Automotive Motors Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Motors in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: United Kingdom Automotive Motors Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Automotive Motors Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 115: Spanish Automotive Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Spanish Automotive Motors Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Automotive Motors Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Spanish Automotive Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Spanish Automotive Motors Historic Market Review by
Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Automotive Motors Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Spanish Automotive Motors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Automotive Motors Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 123: Spanish Automotive Motors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 124: Russian Automotive Motors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Automotive Motors Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 126: Russian Automotive Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Russian Automotive Motors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Automotive Motors Market in Russia by Vehicle:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 129: Russian Automotive Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Russian Automotive Motors Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Automotive Motors Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 132: Automotive Motors Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe Automotive Motors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 134: Automotive Motors Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Automotive Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Europe Automotive Motors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 137: Automotive Motors Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Automotive Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Europe Automotive Motors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 140: Automotive Motors Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe Automotive Motors Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Asia-Pacific Automotive Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 143: Automotive Motors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Automotive Motors Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Automotive Motors Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Automotive Motors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Automotive Motors Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Automotive Motors Market in Asia-Pacific by Vehicle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Automotive Motors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Automotive Motors Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Automotive Motors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Automotive Motors Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Automotive Motors Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 154: Automotive Motors Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Australian Automotive Motors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 156: Australian Automotive Motors Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Automotive Motors Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Australian Automotive Motors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 159: Australian Automotive Motors Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Automotive Motors Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Australian Automotive Motors Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Automotive Motors Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 163: Indian Automotive Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Indian Automotive Motors Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Automotive Motors Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: Indian Automotive Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Indian Automotive Motors Historic Market Review by
Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Automotive Motors Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: Indian Automotive Motors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Automotive Motors Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 171: Indian Automotive Motors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 172: Automotive Motors Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: South Korean Automotive Motors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 174: Automotive Motors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Automotive Motors Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean Automotive Motors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 177: Automotive Motors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Automotive Motors Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean Automotive Motors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 180: Automotive Motors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Motors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Automotive Motors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Motors Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Motors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Automotive Motors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Motors Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Automotive Motors in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Motors Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Automotive Motors Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 190: Latin American Automotive Motors Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 191: Automotive Motors Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Latin American Automotive Motors Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Latin American Automotive Motors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Automotive Motors Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Automotive Motors Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Latin American Automotive Motors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Automotive Motors Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Automotive Motors Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Latin American Demand for Automotive Motors in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Automotive Motors Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American Automotive Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 202: Argentinean Automotive Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 203: Automotive Motors Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Argentinean Automotive Motors Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Argentinean Automotive Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 206: Automotive Motors Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Argentinean Automotive Motors Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Argentinean Automotive Motors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 209: Automotive Motors Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 210: Argentinean Automotive Motors Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 211: Automotive Motors Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 212: Brazilian Automotive Motors Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 213: Brazilian Automotive Motors Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Automotive Motors Market in Brazil by Vehicle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 215: Brazilian Automotive Motors Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 216: Brazilian Automotive Motors Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Automotive Motors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian Automotive Motors Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian Automotive Motors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 220: Automotive Motors Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 221: Mexican Automotive Motors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 222: Mexican Automotive Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Automotive Motors Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Mexican Automotive Motors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 225: Mexican Automotive Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Automotive Motors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Mexican Automotive Motors Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 228: Automotive Motors Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Automotive Motors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 230: Automotive Motors Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Automotive Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Automotive Motors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to
2025
Table 233: Automotive Motors Market in Rest of Latin America by
Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Automotive Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Automotive Motors Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 236: Automotive Motors Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 237: Automotive Motors Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 238: The Middle East Automotive Motors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 239: Automotive Motors Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 240: The Middle East Automotive Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 241: The Middle East Automotive Motors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: The Middle East Automotive Motors Historic Market by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 243: Automotive Motors Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 244: The Middle East Automotive Motors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: The Middle East Automotive Motors Historic Market by
Vehicle in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 246: Automotive Motors Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 247: The Middle East Automotive Motors Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 248: Automotive Motors Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 249: The Middle East Automotive Motors Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 250: Iranian Market for Automotive Motors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 251: Automotive Motors Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 252: Iranian Automotive Motors Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 253: Iranian Market for Automotive Motors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 254: Automotive Motors Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2009-2017
Table 255: Iranian Automotive Motors Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Motors in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 257: Iranian Automotive Motors Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 258: Automotive Motors Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 259: Israeli Automotive Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 260: Automotive Motors Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 261: Israeli Automotive Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 262: Israeli Automotive Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2018-2025
Table 263: Automotive Motors Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 264: Israeli Automotive Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 265: Israeli Automotive Motors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 266: Automotive Motors Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 267: Israeli Automotive Motors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 268: Saudi Arabian Automotive Motors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 269: Automotive Motors Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 270: Saudi Arabian Automotive Motors Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 271: Saudi Arabian Automotive Motors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 272: Automotive Motors Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2009-2017
Table 273: Saudi Arabian Automotive Motors Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 274: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Motors in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 275: Automotive Motors Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 276: Saudi Arabian Automotive Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 277: Automotive Motors Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 278: United Arab Emirates Automotive Motors Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 279: Automotive Motors Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 280: Automotive Motors Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vehicle for the Period 2018-2025
Table 281: United Arab Emirates Automotive Motors Historic
Please contact our Customer Support Center t
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797990/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article