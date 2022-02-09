Global Automotive Multi-Wheel Drive Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Feb 09, 2022, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Multi-Wheel Drive Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive multi-wheel drive market reached a volume of 15.2 Million Units in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 20.4 Million Units by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
An automotive multi-wheel drive, also known as an all-wheel drive or (AWD), is a type of automobile in which all the wheels receive equal torque from the engine. It includes vehicles that have four or more than four wheels such as SUVs, trucks, commercial lorries and luxury cars.
Generally, in vehicles with two-wheel drive, the engine can supply power to either the front wheels or the rear wheels at a single point of time. Whereas, in all-wheel or multi-wheel drives, all the wheels of a vehicle operate simultaneously in order to provide better traction and handling during adverse weather conditions. They are also considered ideal for rough terrains like snow, ice, mud, off-road and sand, as these drives prevent slipping and help propelling the vehicle forward. Moreover, multi-wheel drives also enable the engines to distribute the weight in a more efficient manner
Increasing awareness among consumers regarding their safety while driving has catalyzed the demand for various advanced in-built safety features such as multi-wheel drive. In addition, to improve the traction and control over the vehicle, most luxury and sports cars are installed with multi-wheel drive systems. A shift in consumer preferences towards comfort and luxury driving with enhanced driving dynamics is further expected to augment the overall demand for luxury cars, SUVs and other sports vehicles across Europe and Asia
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Borg Warner Inc, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, JTEKT Corporation, Magna International Inc., American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., Eaton Corporation Inc., GKN Plc, Dana Incorporated, Oerlikon Group and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
Key Question Answered in this Report
1. What was the size of the global automotive multi-wheel drive market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global automotive multi-wheel drive market during 2022-2027?
3. What are the key drivers driving the global automotive multi-wheel drive market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive multi-wheel drive market?
5. What is the breakup of global automotive multi-wheel drive market based on the vehicle type?
6. What is the breakup of global automotive multi-wheel drive market based on the transmission type?
7. What are the key regions in the global automotive multi-wheel drive market?
8. Who are the key players/companies in the global automotive multi-wheel drive market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Automotive Multi Wheel Drive Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Transmission Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Wheel Drive Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
6.1 Passenger Cars
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Transmission Type
7.1 Manual MWD
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Automatic MWD
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Wheel Drive Type
8.1 Front-wheel Drive (FWD)
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Rear-wheel Drive (RWD)
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Four-wheel Drive (4WD)/All-wheel Drive (AWD)
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 Global Automotive Multi Wheel Drive Industry: SWOT Analysis
11 Global Automotive Multi Wheel Drive Industry: Value Chain Analysis
12 Global Automotive Multi Wheel Drive Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Global Automotive Multi Wheel Drive Industry: Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Borg Warner Inc
14.3.2 Continental AG
14.3.3 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
14.3.4 JTEKT Corporation
14.3.5 Magna International Inc.
14.3.6 American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.
14.3.7 Eaton Corporation Inc.
14.3.8 GKN Plc
14.3.9 Dana Incorporated
14.3.10 Oerlikon Group
14.3.11 Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
