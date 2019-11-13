Global Automotive Navigation Systems (In-Dash Navigation System & Portable Navigation Devices) Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Navigation Systems Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & CV), By Device Type (In-Dash Navigation System & Portable Navigation Devices), By Distribution Channel (OEM & Aftermarket), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global automotive navigation systems market is projected to surpass $ 6 billion by 2024, on account of increasing need for monitoring real-time traffic.

Automotive navigation systems make use of computer mapping techniques and global positioning device (GPS) to give three-dimensional view which includes information, velocity and time. Shift in consumer demand, government regulations and growing traction of ride hailing apps such as Ola, Uber and Grab are expected to push the market.

Moreover, sectors such as e-commerce, taxi and logistics rely on navigation systems for locating various addresses, as automotive navigation systems help to locate traffic on highways and roadways as well as suggest different routes based on the real-time traffic.

The Global automotive navigation systems market can be segmented based on vehicle type, device type and distribution channel. In-dash navigation system and portable navigation device are the types of navigation systems available in the global market.

Portable navigation device is anticipated to acquire the majority share during the forecast period as they are lower in cost and can be moved from one automobile to other. OEM and aftermarket are major distribution channels. The demand for portable navigation systems is high in the aftermarket and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Regionally, the market for automotive navigation systems is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific, closely followed by Europe, are the leading regions in the global automotive navigation systems market.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness high demand for automotive navigation systems in coming years, on account of high level of industrialization and urbanization. Moreover, economies in the region such as China, Japan, India have well established automotive industry, and the cars come equipped with navigation systems in order to support other ADAS systems, which is contributing to its high share in the market.

Major players operating in the global automotive navigation systems market include Tomtom, Garmin, Pioneer, Alpine, among others.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product development.

For instance, Robert Bosch GmbH has introduced a new navigation solution for fleet companies and collaborated with TomTom International BV to develop Radar Road Signature.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Commercial Vehicle (CV))

5.2.2. By Device Type (In-Dash Navigation System and Portable Navigation Devices (PNDs))

5.2.3. By Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket)

5.2.4. By Company

5.2.5. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Asia-Pacific Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type

6.2.2. By Device Type

6.2.3. By Distribution Channel

6.2.4. By Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

6.3.1. China Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook

6.3.2. Japan Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook

6.3.3. Australia Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook

6.3.4. India Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook

6.3.5. New Zealand Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook



7. Europe Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type

7.2.2. By Device Type

7.2.3. By Distribution Channel

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis

7.3.1. Germany Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook

7.3.2. United Kingdom Navigation Systems Market Outlook

7.3.3. France Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook

7.3.4. Italy Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook

7.3.5. Spain Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook



8. North America Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.2.2. By Device Type

8.2.3. By Distribution Channel

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. North America: Country Analysis

8.3.1. United States Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook

8.3.2. Canada Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook

8.3.3. Mexico Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook



9. South America Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type

9.2.2. By Device Type

9.2.3. By Distribution Channel

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. South America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. Brazil Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook

9.3.2. Argentina Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook

9.3.3. Colombia Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Vehicle Type

10.2.2. By Device Type

10.2.3. By Distribution Channel

10.2.4. By Country

10.3. Middle East & Africa: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Saudi Arabia Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook

10.3.2. UAE Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook

10.3.3. South Africa Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook

10.3.4. Qatar Automotive Navigation Systems Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Tomtom

13.2. Garmin

13.3. Pioneer

13.4. Alpine



14. Strategic Recommendations



