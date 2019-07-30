Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Technology Market Report 2019-2034: Major Suppliers, Top Markets, Technology Trends and Market Size Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global light vehicle OE tyre and wheel sectors with analysis of the major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

For the top 14 markets it provides market size data and a 15-year forecast for:

automotive original equipment (OE) tyres



automotive OE aluminium and steel wheel market

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends for:

car tyres including green tyre technology, non-rubber materials, inner liners, airless tyres, quieter tyres, energy efficiency, aerodynamics, run-flat tech, sealant systems, labelling, TPMS



wheels including surface treatments, forging, lightweighting, trims and thermoplastics

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Updated profiles of the major automotive tyre and wheel suppliers including their strategies and prospects

You can use this report to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive tyre and wheel sectors globally

Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

Tyre companies



Apollo Tyres





Bridgestone Corporation





Customers and contracts







Infrastructure





Continental AG





Cooper Tire & Rubber Co





Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company





Infrastructure







Merger and acquisition activity







Organisational structure





Hankook Tire Co., Ltd.





Customers and contracts







Infrastructure







Merger and acquisition activity







Products





Kumho Tire Co., Ltd.





Kumho's infrastructure







Organisational structure







Products





Michelin SCA





Infrastructure





Pirelli & C. S.p.A.





Sibur Russian Tyres





Sumitomo Corporation





Infrastructure







Products





Toyo Tire and Rubber Co, Ltd





Infrastructure







Merger and acquisition activity







Products





Yokohama Tire Corporation





Infrastructure





Others





Al-Amoudi Group







Cheng Shin Rubber







Giti Tire







Lanxess







Maxxis







Multistrada Arah Sarana







ND Rubber







Nexen Tire







Nokian Tyres







PT Gajah Tunggal







Sailun Tyre







Trelleborg AB







Triangle Tire



Wheel companies



Accuride Corporation





Alcoa, Inc





AMW





Borbet





Central Motor Wheel (CMW)





CiTiC Dicastal Wheel Manufacturing





Enkei





Magnetto





Maxion Wheels





Mefro





Otto Fuchs





Ronal AG





Steel Strips Wheels





Superior Industries International Inc.





Topy Industries Ltd.





Uniwheels





Wheels India





Others

Forecasts

Tyres



Tyre pressure monitoring systems



Wheels



Aluminium wheels





Regional markets





Australia







China







Europe







India







Iran







Japan







Korea







Mercosur







North America







Other Asia







Russia







South Africa







Thailand







Worldwide





Steel wheels

Markets

Markets - tyres



Emerging markets





Market shares





Asia







Europe







North America





Market trends





Korean Free Trade Agreement







Winter tyre regulations



Markets - wheels



Europe





Global overview





Japan





North America





Other markets

Technologies

Technologies - tyres



Commercial vehicle tyres





Commercial tyres from Toyo Tires







Continental rolls out its VancoEco tyre







Light truck tyres from Continental







Yokohama Rubber's inner liner for commercial vehicle tyres





Other innovations





Passenger car tyres





Bridgestone's airless tyre concept







Bridgestone's Large & Narrow concept tyre







Continental's 'quieter' tyres







Green tyres can cut the cost of motoring, says university researchers







Michelin uses sunflower oil to make tyres







Michelin's Energy XM2 tyre







Yokohama lowers aerodynamic drag

lowers aerodynamic drag





Yokohama's material inner liner

material inner liner



Run-flat tyres





Bridgestone's solution







Continental's solution







Goodyear's solution





Tyre labelling





Tyre pressure monitoring systems (TPMS)





Bendix's solution







Bridgestone's solutions







Continental's solution







Dana's solution







Nissan's solution



Technologies - wheels



Aluminium





Alcoa supplies lightweight wheels for the Ferrari 458 Italia







Alcoa's Dura-Bright surface treatment







Alcoa's wide base aluminium wheels







Forged aluminium wheels can reduce carbon footprint of commercial vehicles







Forged wheels from Alcoa







Tomorrow's aluminium wheels





Other





Lightweighting







Thermoplastic wheel rims







Wheel development process







Wheel trims





Steel





Advantages of steel wheels







Light weight steel wheel under development







Tomorrow's steel wheels

