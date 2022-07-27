Global Automotive Outlook Report 2022: With 700 Models on Sale in 2022, 800v Architecture and Module-less Batteries will Make their Entry into the Market

Jul 27, 2022, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Rebounding from the pandemic-related disruptions of 2020, the global automotive industry registered a healthy 5.3% increase in sales, with 81 million in unit sales in 2021. Toyota led global OEM sales, recording a growth rate of 13.9%, selling 9.9 million units.
Despite the positive recovery trends in the global economy and vehicle sales, the Russo-Ukrainian conflict has disrupted the automotive supply chain, raising the cost of auto components and raw materials from sanctions on Russia.
This Growth Outlook study does a deep dive into regional sales of the global light vehicles market, key highlights of 2021, and the top trends driving the industry in 2022. It covers major automotive market segments encompassing shared mobility, powertrain, electric vehicles (EVs), connectivity and telematics, autonomous vehicles, and aftermarket segments.
Several leading OEMs plan to shift to in-house chip production through strategic alliances with leading semiconductor manufacturers. Chip manufacturers are also actively expanding their production capacity to meet the surging demand in the automotive space. Technology companies are deepening their presence in the automotive industry by serving as future mobility enablers.
Many are entering the EV space and plan to launch smart vehicles. Automotive OS, autonomous mobility-as-a-service, and purpose-built vehicles are forecast to gain prominence in 2022. Non-traditional automotive players, including Foxconn and Baidu, have entered the automotive space by showcasing electric, connected, and autonomous software capabilities through product offerings and innovative business models.
Vehicles from mass-market OEMs will see increased adoption of connected services technologies, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice assistants in their vehicles, to boost revenue streams. Many automotive OEMs and technology companies also actively test the feasibility of Digital Twin and Metaverse technologies, especially in autonomous driving. Digital solutions are extending across the entire customer journey, including the aftermarket. Globally, online replacement parts and accessories sales are forecast to cross the $50 billion mark in 2022.
The growing EV population will spur demand for niche services and EV parts replacement in the aftermarket. As for the shared mobility market, new mobility patterns will emerge as consumer attitudes change and demand services based on lifestyle choices.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Environment
- Top 5 Global Automotive Industry Highlights of 2021
- 2021 Global Automotive Market - Actuals vs Forecast
- Global LV Sales by Region in 2021 and 2022 - Snapshot
- Top 5 Global Automotive Industry Predictions for 2022
2. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Automotive Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Research Scope
- Vehicle Segmentation
- Market Segmentation
- 2022 Global Economic Outlook
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021
- Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022
- Global GDP Growth
4. 2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth
- 2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
- 2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022
- Emerging Economies - Predictions for 2022
- Top 5 Global Predictions For 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments
- 2022 Growth Opportunities - Top 3 Opportunities by Region
- 2022 Regional Trends - Risks and Policy Direction
5. Global Automotive Sales Trends
- Global LV Sales by Region in 2021 And 2022 - Snapshot
- Winners of 2021
- Global LV Sales of Top 20 OEM Groups
- Global LV Sales of the Top 30 Automotive Markets
- LV Sales of Key Chinese OEM Groups Globally
- Top 5 Markets by Sales Volume in 2021
- Key Regional Markets - United States
- Key Regional Markets - Canada and Mexico
- Key Regional Markets - Brazil and Russia
- Key Regional Markets - India and China
- Key Regional Markets - Europe (G5 Vs E5)
- Key Regional Markets - Emerging Economies
6. Key Global Automotive Trends, 2022
- Key 2022 Automotive Market Trends
- Top Trends Driving the Global Automotive Industry
- Trend 1 - A New Normal to Emerge in Mobility: New Modal Patterns, Attitudes, and Buying Behaviors
- Trend 2 - Entry of Non-traditional Mobility Companies to Challenge Traditional Value Chain Players
- Trend 3 - Focus will Shift from Chipsets to OS
- Trend 4 - Superior Profitability Requires Continuous Cash Flow Model
- Trend 5 - The Ecommerce Boom Increasingly Digitalizes the Car Purchasing Journey
- Trend 6 - Digital Twin Influence on Automotive Industry to Grow
- Trend 7 - Advances in Wireless Battery Management Systems
- Trend 8 - OEMs to Evaluate New Supply Chain Strategies in Response to Chip Shortage Crisis
- Trend 9 - Carbon to Emerge as Crucial to Future Profitability
- Trend 10 - Autonomous Maas to Disrupt Traditional, OEM-Owned Customer Relationships
7. ASEAN Outlook, 2022
- Key Highlights of the ASEAN Automotive Market for 2021
- Country Analysis - Indonesia
- Country Analysis - Malaysia
- Country Analysis - Philippines
- Country Analysis - Thailand
- Country Analysis - Vietnam
- Key Predictions for the ASEAN Automotive Market in 2022
8. LATAM Outlook, 2022
- 2021 Key Highlights
- LATAM Automotive Market by Country - Regional Snapshot
- LATAM Automotive Market - Quarterly Snapshot (COVID-19 Impact)
- LATAM Automotive Market by Country - Comparative Analysis
- LATAM Automotive Market by Segment - Snapshot
- Rising Penetration of Chinese OEMs in LATAM
- Regional Trade Treaties on the Agenda
- Top Predictions for 2022
9. Global Powertrain Outlook, 2022
- Key Highlights of the Global Automotive Powertrain Industry for 2021
- Light Vehicle Powertrains
- 2021 Global Automotive Powertrain Market - Actuals vs Forecast
- Europe - Powertrain Distribution Trends
- United States - Powertrain Distribution Trends
- China - Powertrain Distribution Trends
- Key Global Automotive Powertrain Industry Predictions for 2022
10. Global Shared Mobility Outlook, 2022
- Key Highlights of the Global Shared Mobility Industry
- Global Shared Mobility Market GMV by Sector
- Global Shared Mobility Revenue by Region
- Shared Mobility and the Big Winners in 2021
- Key Companies to Watch
- Top Predictions for 2022
11. Connected Vehicles Outlook, 2022
- Key Highlights of the Connected Car Market for 2021
- Connected Services Trends
- AI Integration in In-vehicle Applications
- Connected Technology Trends
- HMI Trends
- Start-up Companies to Watch
- Connected Vehicles Market Predictions for 2022
12. Electric Vehicles Outlook
- Key Highlights of the EV Market for 2021
- Global Electric Vehicles Market, 2021 and 2022e
- Electric Vehicles Growth and Penetration - Key OEMs
- EV Sales in the Past Decade
- Key EV Market Predictions for 2022
13. Global Autonomous Driving Outlook, 2022
- Top 5 Autonomous Driving Industry Highlights of 2021
- Automated Driving Functions on Demand
- Function-on-Demand Offerings from Key OEMs
- Commercialization Roadmap of Key L4 AV Players
- Metaverse in Autonomous Driving
- Key Autonomous Driving Industry Predictions for 2022
14. Global Aftermarket Outlook, 2022
- 2021 in Numbers
- 2021 in Trends
- Trend 1 - Digitization Across the Customer Journey in Aftermarket Parts and Services
- Trend 2 - Electrification and Downstream Opportunities
- 2022 in Numbers
- 2022 in Trends
15. Regional Predictions, 2022
- 2022 Predictions - United States
- 2022 Predictions - Europe (Excluding The United Kingdom)
- 2022 Predictions - United Kingdom
- 2022 Predictions - Japan
- 2022 Predictions - China
16. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - With 700 Models on Sale in 2022, 800v Architecture and Module-less Batteries will Make their Entry into the Market
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Integrated and Autonomous Technology Capabilities for Future Mobility
- Growth Opportunity 3 - 4D Radar for Autonomous Driving
17. Key Conclusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1oy6u3
