Global Automotive Paddle Shifter System Market 2018-2022: Market to Register a CAGR of 6.62% - Key Vendors are GSK InTek, Joyson, Kostal Automotive Electrical Systems, Powertrain Control Solutions & Techart
19:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Paddle Shifter System Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive paddle shifter system market to register a CAGR of 6.62% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Paddle Shifter System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is development of shift-by-wire gear shift systems for hybrid electric vehicles. Increasing penetration of electric vehicles in the global automotive market is causing automakers to develop gear shift systems for hybrid electric vehicles. R&D of advanced technologies for electric vehicles has led to the development of shift-by-wire gear shift systems.
According to the report, one driver in the market is high demand for automatic transmission system in vehicles. Off late, there has been an increase in the popularity of vehicles with an automatic transmission system as they are easy to drive. These vehicles are especially witnessing increased sales in regions that face extreme traffic congestion, as during stop-and-go traffic, the driver must no longer continuously operate the clutch.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high penetration of manual transmission systems in APAC and Europe. Each driver has a distinct driving style. There are many vehicle enthusiasts who prefer manual transmission over an automatic transmission. The manual transmission extends a feel of driving wherein the driver can control the amount of power sent to the wheels by the gear shift mechanism.
Key vendors:
- GSK InTek
- Joyson
- Kostal Automotive Electrical Systems
- Powertrain Control Solutions
- Techart
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Passenger cars
- LCVs
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of shift-by-wire gear shift systems for hybrid electric vehicles
- Increasing gears covering wider ratios for higher power and torque performance
- Paddle shifters for regenerative braking in electric vehicles
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
