Global Automotive Paints Industry

NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Automotive Paints market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3%. E-coat, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.3 Billion by the year 2025, E-coat will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797991/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$73.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$57.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, E-coat will reach a market size of US$153.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$516.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Company Akzo Nobel NV

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Dow Chemical Company, The

KCC Corporation

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Solvay SA

Valspar Corporation









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797991/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Product Overview

Automotive Coating Processes

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Paints Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

( in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Automotive Paints: Color Trends

Global Automotive Market Color Trends by Region: 2018

A Review of New Paint and Coating Technologies

Industry Centers Focus on Eco Friendly Paints

Innovative Automotive Paints and Coatings Developments

Evolution of Automated Painting Process

Rise in Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Accelerate Demand for

Automotive Paints

Global Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts by Type: 2015-2030

Share of Electric Vehicle of Total Passenger vehicle Market:

2015-2030

Global Electric Vehicle Production: 2018-2030 (in Million Units)

Innovations in Curing Technology

A Peek into Paint Shop Advancements

Manufacturers Opt for Sustainable Environment at Paint Shops

Industry Attempts New Tests for Automotive Paints

Growing Demand for SUVs and Luxury Cars Augurs Well for

Automotive Paints Market

Color-Changing Pigments Gain Interest

Self-Healing Paints Attract Attention as an Effective Medium to

Minimize Maintenance Costs

Cooling Paint Technologies - Another Area of Interest

Global Automotive Industry Outlook and Opportunities

World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the

Period 2015-2023

Global Commercial Vehicles Market Outlook

Global Light Vehicle Production Estimates and Forecasts

(in Million Units) : 2010-2026

Global Light Vehicle Production Share Analysis by Segment :

2018 & 2026

Rise in SUV Sales to Boost Opportunities





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Automotive Paints Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Automotive Paints Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Automotive Paints Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: E-coat (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: E-coat (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: E-coat (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Primer (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Primer (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Primer (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Basecoat (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Basecoat (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Basecoat (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Clearcoat (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Clearcoat (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Clearcoat (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: PU (Resin) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: PU (Resin) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: PU (Resin) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Epoxy (Resin) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Epoxy (Resin) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Epoxy (Resin) Market Percentage Share Distribution by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Acrylic (Resin) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Acrylic (Resin) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Acrylic (Resin) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Resins (Resin) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Other Resins (Resin) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Other Resins (Resin) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Solvent (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Solvent (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Solvent (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Water (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Water (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Water (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Powder (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Powder (Technology) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Powder (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Airless Spray Gun (Paint Equipment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Airless Spray Gun (Paint Equipment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Airless Spray Gun (Paint Equipment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 40: Electrostatic Spray Gun (Paint Equipment) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Electrostatic Spray Gun (Paint Equipment) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 42: Electrostatic Spray Gun (Paint Equipment) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Paints Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Light Vehicle Sales in North America by Power Type: 2016-2025

Growing Demand for SUVs and Luxury Cars Augurs Well for

Automotive Paints Market

Market Analytics

Table 43: United States Automotive Paints Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Automotive Paints Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Automotive Paints Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Automotive Paints Market in the United States in US$

Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 47: Automotive Paints Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Automotive Paints Market Share

Breakdown by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Automotive Paints Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 50: United States Automotive Paints Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 51: United States Automotive Paints Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: United States Automotive Paints Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Paint Equipment: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Automotive Paints Market in the United States by

Paint Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 54: United States Automotive Paints Market Share

Breakdown by Paint Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 55: Canadian Automotive Paints Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Canadian Automotive Paints Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 57: Automotive Paints Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Canadian Automotive Paints Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 59: Automotive Paints Market in Canada: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2009-2017

Table 60: Canadian Automotive Paints Market Shares in

Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Automotive Paints Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 62: Automotive Paints Market in Canada: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Canadian Automotive Paints Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Canadian Automotive Paints Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Paint Equipment: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Canadian Automotive Paints Historic Market Review by

Paint Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 66: Automotive Paints Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Paint Equipment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 67: Japanese Market for Automotive Paints: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: Automotive Paints Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Japanese Automotive Paints Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Japanese Automotive Paints Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 71: Automotive Paints Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 72: Japanese Automotive Paints Market Share in

Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive

Paints Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 74: Automotive Paints Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 75: Japanese Automotive Paints Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Japanese Market for Automotive Paints: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Paint Equipment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Automotive Paints Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Paint Equipment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: Japanese Automotive Paints Market Share Analysis by

Paint Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Automotive Market Overview

Table 79: Chinese Automotive Paints Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Automotive Paints Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Market Analytics

Table 81: Chinese Automotive Paints Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive

Paints Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 83: Automotive Paints Historic Demand Scenario in China

in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 84: Chinese Automotive Paints Market Share Breakdown by

Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Automotive Paints Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 86: Chinese Automotive Paints Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 87: Automotive Paints Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Chinese Automotive Paints Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Paint Equipment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Automotive Paints Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Paint Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 90: Chinese Automotive Paints Market by Paint Equipment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Paints Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 91: European Automotive Paints Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Automotive Paints Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: European Automotive Paints Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: European Automotive Paints Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 95: Automotive Paints Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: European Automotive Paints Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Automotive Paints Demand Potential in Europe in US$

Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 98: European Automotive Paints Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 99: Automotive Paints Market in Europe : Breakdown of

Sales by Resin for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: European Automotive Paints Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 101: European Automotive Paints Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 102: Automotive Paints Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: European Automotive Paints Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Paint Equipment: 2018-2025

Table 104: Automotive Paints Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Paint Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: European Automotive Paints Market Share Breakdown by

Paint Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 106: Automotive Paints Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: French Automotive Paints Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: French Automotive Paints Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Automotive Paints Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 110: French Automotive Paints Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: French Automotive Paints Market Share Shift by

Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: French Automotive Paints Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 113: French Automotive Paints Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 114: French Automotive Paints Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Automotive Paints Market in France by Paint

Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: French Automotive Paints Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Paint Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 117: French Automotive Paints Market Share Analysis by

Paint Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 118: Automotive Paints Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: German Automotive Paints Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: German Automotive Paints Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: German Automotive Paints Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 122: Automotive Paints Market in Germany: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: German Automotive Paints Market Share Distribution

by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: German Automotive Paints Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 125: Automotive Paints Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 126: German Automotive Paints Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Automotive Paints Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Paint Equipment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: German Automotive Paints Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Paint Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 129: German Automotive Paints Market Share Breakdown by

Paint Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 130: Italian Automotive Paints Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Automotive Paints Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Italian Automotive Paints Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Paints Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 134: Automotive Paints Historic Demand Scenario in Italy

in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 135: Italian Automotive Paints Market Share Breakdown by

Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Automotive Paints Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 137: Italian Automotive Paints Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 138: Automotive Paints Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Italian Automotive Paints Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Paint Equipment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Automotive Paints Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Paint Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 141: Italian Automotive Paints Market by Paint Equipment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Paints: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Automotive Paints Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: United Kingdom Automotive Paints Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: United Kingdom Automotive Paints Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 146: Automotive Paints Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 147: United Kingdom Automotive Paints Market Share in

Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Automotive Paints Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 149: Automotive Paints Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 150: United Kingdom Automotive Paints Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Paints: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Paint

Equipment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Automotive Paints Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Paint Equipment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: United Kingdom Automotive Paints Market Share

Analysis by Paint Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 154: Spanish Automotive Paints Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Spanish Automotive Paints Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 156: Automotive Paints Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 157: Spanish Automotive Paints Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 158: Automotive Paints Market in Spain: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2009-2017

Table 159: Spanish Automotive Paints Market Shares in

Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Automotive Paints Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 161: Automotive Paints Market in Spain: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Spanish Automotive Paints Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Spanish Automotive Paints Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Paint Equipment: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Spanish Automotive Paints Historic Market Review by

Paint Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Automotive Paints Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Paint Equipment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Russia Gears up Focus on Improving Domestic Market

Table 166: Russian Automotive Paints Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Automotive Paints Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Russian Automotive Paints Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Automotive Paints Market in Russia in US$ Million by

Resin: 2018-2025

Table 170: Automotive Paints Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 171: Russian Automotive Paints Market Share Breakdown by

Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Automotive Paints Market in US$ Million in Russia by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 173: Russian Automotive Paints Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 174: Russian Automotive Paints Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Russian Automotive Paints Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Paint Equipment: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Automotive Paints Market in Russia by Paint

Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 177: Russian Automotive Paints Market Share Breakdown by

Paint Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 178: Rest of Europe Automotive Paints Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 179: Automotive Paints Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Rest of Europe Automotive Paints Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Automotive Paints Demand Potential in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 182: Rest of Europe Automotive Paints Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 183: Automotive Paints Market in Rest of Europe:

Breakdown of Sales by Resin for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: Rest of Europe Automotive Paints Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 185: Rest of Europe Automotive Paints Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 186: Automotive Paints Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 187: Rest of Europe Automotive Paints Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Paint Equipment: 2018-2025

Table 188: Automotive Paints Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Paint Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Europe Automotive Paints Market Share

Breakdown by Paint Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 190: Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 191: Automotive Paints Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 192: Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Automotive Paints Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 194: Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Automotive Paints Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Resin:

2018-2025

Table 197: Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Resin for the Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints Market Share Shift by

Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 200: Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 201: Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Automotive Paints Market in Asia-Pacific by Paint

Equipment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Paint Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 204: Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints Market Share Analysis

by Paint Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 205: Automotive Paints Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Australian Automotive Paints Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Australian Automotive Paints Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Australian Automotive Paints Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 209: Automotive Paints Market in Australia: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for the Period

2009-2017

Table 210: Australian Automotive Paints Market Share

Distribution by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Australian Automotive Paints Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 212: Automotive Paints Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 213: Australian Automotive Paints Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Automotive Paints Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Paint Equipment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Australian Automotive Paints Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Paint Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 216: Australian Automotive Paints Market Share Breakdown

by Paint Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 217: Indian Automotive Paints Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Indian Automotive Paints Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 219: Automotive Paints Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 220: Indian Automotive Paints Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 221: Automotive Paints Market in India: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Resin for the period 2009-2017

Table 222: Indian Automotive Paints Market Shares in

Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Automotive Paints Market Analysis in India in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 224: Automotive Paints Market in India: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 225: Indian Automotive Paints Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Indian Automotive Paints Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Paint Equipment: 2018 to 2025

Table 227: Indian Automotive Paints Historic Market Review by

Paint Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 228: Automotive Paints Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Paint Equipment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 229: Automotive Paints Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 230: South Korean Automotive Paints Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 231: Automotive Paints Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Automotive Paints Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Resin for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 233: South Korean Automotive Paints Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 234: Automotive Paints Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Automotive Paints Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 236: South Korean Automotive Paints Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 237: Automotive Paints Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Automotive Paints Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Paint

Equipment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 239: South Korean Automotive Paints Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Paint Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 240: Automotive Paints Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Paint Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 241: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Paints:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 242: Automotive Paints Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 243: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 245: Automotive Paints Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 246: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints Market Share

in Percentages by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 247: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Automotive Paints Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 248: Automotive Paints Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 249: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 250: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Paints:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Paint

Equipment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 251: Automotive Paints Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Paint Equipment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 252: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Paints Market Share

Analysis by Paint Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 253: Latin American Automotive Paints Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 254: Automotive Paints Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 255: Latin American Automotive Paints Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 256: Latin American Automotive Paints Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 257: Automotive Paints Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 258: Latin American Automotive Paints Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 259: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Automotive Paints Market in US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 260: Automotive Paints Historic Demand Scenario in Latin

America in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 261: Latin American Automotive Paints Market Share

Breakdown by Resin: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 262: Automotive Paints Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 263: Latin American Automotive Paints Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 264: Automotive Paints Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 265: Latin American Automotive Paints Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Paint Equipment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 266: Automotive Paints Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Paint Equipment: 2009-2017

Table 267: Latin American Automotive Paints Market by Paint

Equipment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 268: Argentinean Automotive Paints Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 269: Automotive Paints Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 270: Argentinean Automotive Paints Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 271: Automotive Paints Demand Potential in Argentina in

US$ Million by Resin: 2018-2025

Table 272: Argentinean Automotive Paints Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Resin: 2009-2017

Table 273: Automotive Paints Market in Argentina: Breakdown of

Sales by Resin for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 274: Argentinean Automotive Paints Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 275: Argentinean Automotive Paints Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 276: Automotive Paints Market in Argentina: Percentage



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797991/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

